MR Solutions installs 3T PET-MR system at Western University’s ImPaKT facility

MR Solutions has installed a 3T PET-MR preclinical imaging system at Western University’s one of a kind ImPaKT Laboratory in Ontario. The system offers dual modality imaging with both PET and MRI imaging available within one system. The great benefit of the MR Solutions’ system - particularly for a containment laboratory - is that the superconducting magnet is not cooled by liquid helium doing away with the need for an extensive venting system and shrinking the PET-MRI scanner by a factor of five to the size of a desk.

MR Solutions installs 3T PET-MR system at Western University’s ImPaKT facility

The ImPaKT facility is a one-of-kind facility combining PHAC certified containment level standards (CL2+ and CL3) with advanced in barrier enclosed vivo imaging modalities. These allow researchers to safely develop tools and methods to better understand the progression of infectious diseases, identify efficacious antimicrobial agents, develop diagnostic reagents to characterize hidden reservoirs of pathogens, and for the early and accurate detection of infections.

MR Solutions’ 3T PET-MR system will be used for anatomical imaging, cell tracking and molecular imaging in virus and pathogen research. The dual-modality imaging scanner combines MRI for the exquisite structural and functional characterization of tissue with the extreme sensitivity of PET imaging for metabolism and tracking of uniquely labeled cell types or cell receptors.

At the ImPaKT facility, the PET module is clipped onto the front of the MRI system for sequential imaging. The superior imaging resolution results are the best spatial resolution on the market at <0.7mm.

Related Stories

Paula Foster, PhD, who will be working in the new laboratory explained that “all kinds of experiments that we were never able to do before with viruses or pathogens and imaging can be carried out. The experiments that we can now do in this laboratory will be entirely new.”

MR Solutions has pioneered the replacing of liquid helium with its unique cooling system incorporated into the windings of the superconducting magnet and driven off a standard laboratory fridge. This has revolutionized high field MRI scanning providing better imaging with a much smaller system at a very competitive cost.

The ImPaKT facility includes MR’s 3T PET/MRI system, the bioluminescence (BLI)-CT scanner, multispectral optoacoustic tomography (MSOT), multiphoton Microscopy, a high resolutions microscope, flow cytometry as well as a GLP PCR clean room, a viral vector core and barrier enclosed animal housing.

MR Solutions is the world’s leading independent developer and manufacturer of preclinical multi-modality MRI technology and remains the only company to deliver a commercial liquid helium -free 3T to 9.4T range of compact MRI scanners. In recognition of the company’s innovation and business acumen the company has received three Queen’s Awards for Enterprise – for innovation in 2016 and 2019 and for international trade in 2017.

MR Solutions has over 30 years’ experience and in excess of 2000 installations across the world. This includes sales of their MRI spectrometers. Its scanners are renowned for their excellence in terms of superior soft tissue contrast and molecular imaging ability.

Source:

MR Solutions

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    MR Solutions. (2020, February 05). MR Solutions installs 3T PET-MR system at Western University’s ImPaKT facility. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 05, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200205/MR-Solutions-installs-3T-PET-MR-system-at-Western-Universitye28099s-ImPaKT-facility.aspx.

  • MLA

    MR Solutions. "MR Solutions installs 3T PET-MR system at Western University’s ImPaKT facility". News-Medical. 05 February 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200205/MR-Solutions-installs-3T-PET-MR-system-at-Western-Universitye28099s-ImPaKT-facility.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    MR Solutions. "MR Solutions installs 3T PET-MR system at Western University’s ImPaKT facility". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200205/MR-Solutions-installs-3T-PET-MR-system-at-Western-Universitye28099s-ImPaKT-facility.aspx. (accessed February 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    MR Solutions. 2020. MR Solutions installs 3T PET-MR system at Western University’s ImPaKT facility. News-Medical, viewed 05 February 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200205/MR-Solutions-installs-3T-PET-MR-system-at-Western-Universitye28099s-ImPaKT-facility.aspx.

Suggested Reading

MR Solutions’ new liquid helium-free PET-MR system to be displayed at WMIC
MR Solutions wins third Queen’s Award for advanced PET imaging technology
Founder and Chairman of MR Solutions shortlisted for 2018 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards
MR Solutions participates in the first SFNano & C’Nano joint meeting 2019
Amsterdam University Medical Center wins MR Solutions’ Image of the Year 2019 award
MR Solutions wins third Queen’s Award
MR Solutions’ multi-modality, cryogen free technology seen to be game-changer at ISMRM meeting in Montreal
MR Solutions leads the way in developing helium free MRI systems

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
MR Solutions reveals elegant bench top CT scanner with clip-on PET and SPECT