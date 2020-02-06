Few tips on how to talk to your child about coronavirus

Disease outbreaks are scary, especially when it's a new virus that's infecting people on a large scale.

With stories about coronavirus plastering almost every news site, it can be more than a little daunting to sort through the information without freaking out. And if adults are worried, you can bet your kids probably are too.

But coronavirus doesn't have to be a viral boogeyman. Honesty and directness are key to having a productive conversation with your child about this new disease, said Diane Bales, associate professor of human development and family science at the University of Georgia.

Here are a few tips on how to frame that chat to relieve your child's fears about the virus:

Related Stories

Monitor the information your child is getting.

Depending on how old your kid is, a lot of what they're seeing may be from social media, which is not always the most reliable source of information. You want to make sure to watch and contextualize what your child is reading or hearing. Answer their questions honestly without going into too much detail, if it's not required.

Explain what's going on at their developmental level.

"Very young children who don't have the basic ability to understand how germs are spread are just going to be scared by this information," said Bales. You may need to explain that process on their level to help them understand that they're not going to spontaneously get sick from the virus and that there are things they can do to stay healthy.

Put the outbreak in scope.

Without diminishing the effect the outbreak is having on China, explain to your child that the coronavirus isn't widespread in the U.S. Help them understand that they aren't likely to come into contact with the virus.

Give children a sense of agency.

Teaching kids to wash their hands regularly and sneeze into their elbows instead of their hands gives them a sense of control over their bodies. "It gives them a feeling of 'there's this thing out there that's scary but there are things I can do to prevent getting it,'" Bales said.

Use the opportunity to explain why it's important to stay home if you feel sick.

Sometimes parents don't even realize the potential seriousness of sending their kids to school while they're still contagious. This is a good opportunity to teach children (and remind yourself) how important it is to limit contact with people while sick to avoid spreading their bug to other people.

Source:

University of Georgia

Posted in: Child Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Communicating effectively about coronavirus outbreak can be tricky
No masking the best way to avoid the scary coronavirus: Wash your hands
Spread of coronavirus extends far beyond Wuhan and other quarantined cities
China reports H5N1 bird flu in Hunan amid coronavirus crisis
GENOMICA is developing new Wuhan coronavirus diagnostic kit
Coronavirus could spread explosively, tight control needed
First responders need to take special precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus
Coronavirus taking an economic toll on China

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Institut Pasteur's scientists isolate strains of coronavirus 2019-nCoV detected in France