GlobalData: Deploying robots in coronavirus fight may not be necessary

The medical technology industry is stepping up to help fight the spread of coronavirus in some cases deploying robot technology.

Doctors in the US have been using a telehealth machine to treat the first person in the country admitted to hospital with 2019-nCoV. The man is currently being held in a specially designed two-bed isolated area at Providence Regional Medical Center in Washington.

A hotel in Hangzhou is being used to isolate more than 300 people suspected to have the virus, and has been using a robot to deliver food to their bedrooms.

Likewise in Guangzhou City, at the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, autonomous delivery robots are being used to transport drugs around the hospital.

Xenex robots, which are manufactured in San Antonio, use pulsed xenon ultraviolet-C (UVC) light to wipe out pathogens. The company says its devices are currently being used to clean hospital rooms where there have been suspected cases of the new coronavirus. The robot can clean a room in as little as five minutes.

LA-based Dimer UVC Innovations, which has developed a germ-killing robot designed to sanitize aeroplanes, has offered its services to three US airports to address the coronavirus outbreak.

