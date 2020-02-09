Acute Cardiovascular Care 2020 will highlight novel research on recovery from heart emergencies

Innovative research in the diagnosis and treatment of heart emergencies will be revealed at Acute Cardiovascular Care 2020, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

The annual congress of the Acute Cardiovascular Care Association, a branch of the ESC, takes place 7 to 9 March at the Megaron - Athens International Conference Centre. Explore the scientific program.

Acute cardiovascular care is the specialty of cardiology dealing with urgent and life-threatening conditions including heart attack, cardiac arrest, and acute heart failure.

Novel findings will be presented in more than 500 abstracts and clinical cases, among them:

  • Gender differences in treatment after a heart attack: do they exist?
  • Can children learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation?
  • How can patients improve their quality of life after a heart attack?
  • What are the risk factors for acute coronary syndromes in young patients?
  • Can artificial intelligence models predict outcomes after acute coronary syndromes?
  • Should you exercise after a heart attack?

Original data will be presented from the hottest big trials, adding details on how the research will change practice in acute settings. Dr. Sergio Leonardi, scientific chair of the congress, said:

We will hear impactful, practice-changing presentations providing new information from ground-breaking clinical studies tailored to the acute setting."

Two major trials in patients with atrial fibrillation and acute coronary syndromes will be put under the microscope in The trial of the trials: AUGUSTUS vs ENTRUST AF PCI.2 Dr. Leonardi said:

Doctors want to know how to translate the evidence from these trials into better care for their patients. Leading experts will challenge the investigators on their choice of study design. We want to know how the methodology has influenced the results and their subsequent interpretation for clinical practice."

Emerging data from controversial studies on how to prevent blood clots after a heart attack will be showcased in a dedicated session.

"We are set for a lively debate on the timing and type of antithrombotic therapy for acute myocardial infarction patients, with the latest information presented on this topic," said Dr. Leonardi.

The congress brings together more than 1,000 cardiologists, intensivists, anesthetists, internists, emergency physicians, cardiac surgeons, nurses, paramedics and other allied professionals who care for acutely ill cardiac patients. Gathering from over 70 countries, participants will attend 60-plus sessions during the three-day meeting.

