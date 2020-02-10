CFM-Longmont partners with Mother's Milk Bank as newest human milk donation center

The University of Colorado College of Nursing's Center for Midwifery - Longmont (CFM-Longmont) practice is partnering with Mother's Milk Bank (MMB) as one of the milk bank's newest human milk donation locations in the Denver metro area, and the first in the city of Longmont. To celebrate, CFM-Longmont will be hosting a kick-off reception at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 at 2030 Mountain View Avenue, Suite 400, which is open to the public.

This new site allows families in the Longmont and surrounding communities to donate human milk at a convenient location."

Jessica Anderson, director of midwifery services with CU Nursing

Related Stories

The Longmont site joins more than 30 other MMB donation sites across the state. The Colorado-based non-profit dispenses 750,000-plus ounces of human donor milk each year.

"Donor milk is mostly used in hospitals to provide medically fragile and premature infants with breast milk, which is the best for them," said Anderson. According to Laraine Lockhart Borman, MMB director of outreach, "It is the number 1 source to give to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit baby whose mother can't supply it. The donation sites are literally the lifelines for their community." Numerous studies show that being exclusively human-milk fed boosts health outcomes in sick and premature babies - so much so, NICU providers consider breastmilk medicine.

Over the last several years, the medical community has realized that breastmilk offers optimal nutrition for babies. It provides special protections against specific conditions unique to preterm infants."

Nicole Clifton, MD, and pediatrician with CU School of Medicine

For Lafayette resident Jessica Hilbun Schwartz, MMB was "peace of mind." After her son Miles was born prematurely and was too weak to nurse for long, Schwartz turned to MMB to help supplement with donor milk. "He'd nurse for a few minutes and just got tired and fall asleep. He just didn't have the stamina. It was good peace of mind for me to know he was getting those extra nutrients." But for Schwartz, the closest location was several miles away. "Closer would have been nicer," said Schwartz.

Mothers' Milk Bank was established in Denver, CO in 1984, in response to a mother who could not produce enough milk to feed her premature baby. Since its establishment, Mothers' Milk Bank has had 14,000 milk donors, and dispensed more than 5 million ounces to countless babies in need. MMB fully screens donors while keeping it as easy on them as possible, Lockhart Borman said.

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Safer and more affordable medicine for all? How Pharmacogenomics may level the playing field
Blood vessels in women age quicker than men's
Research provides new insights into molecular basis of X-chromosome inactivation
Fight for Sight funds research to investigate genetic risk of age-related macular degeneration
Snake stem cells create real venom to use as medicine
Baby boomers driving surge in hospital admissions for alcoholism
Drug to improve fetal growth may increase blood pressure and blood sugar levels in offspring
Brain iron needed for healthy cognitive development, research suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
OGT launches high-quality NGS panel for research into Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia