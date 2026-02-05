Preoperative factors predict persistent opioid use after surgery

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Pennsylvania School of NursingFeb 5 2026

For many Americans, a routine surgical procedure serves as their first introduction to opioid pain medication. While most stop using these drugs as they heal, a considerable number of "opioid-naïve" patients transition into New Persistent Opioid Use (NPOU)-continuing use long after the typical recovery period.

A new systematic review and meta-analysis led by Penn Nursing researchers, published in Pain Medicine, has identified the specific patient-related risk factors that most accurately predict which individuals are at the highest risk for this dangerous transition. The study, which synthesized data from 27 high-quality studies, found that four primary factors significantly increase the odds of a patient becoming a long-term opioid user following surgery: Medicaid enrollment, preoperative benzodiazepine use, mood disorders, and anxiety.

Identifying who is at risk before the first incision is made is a critical step in combatting the opioid crisis. Our findings provide a roadmap for clinicians to implement targeted interventions, ensuring that high-risk patients receive enhanced monitoring and alternative pain management strategies."

Yoonjae Lee, DNP, APRN, lead author and doctoral student 

The risk factor breakdown

Through a rigorous meta-analysis, the research team derived "pooled odds ratios," which quantify how much each factor is associated with the odds of persistent use:

  • Medicaid Enrollment & Preoperative Benzodiazepines: These were the strongest predictors, with patients in these categories having 77% higher odds of developing NPOU (Odds ratio: 1.77).
  • Mood Disorders: Patients with a history of depression or other mood disorders faced 24% higher odds compared to those without.
  • Anxiety: Patients with pre-existing anxiety disorders had 17% greater odds of persistent use.

A call for holistic preoperative screening

NPOU is defined as continued opioid use beyond three months post-surgery and has been linked to increased morbidity, higher mortality rates, and long-term complications.

Related Stories

The study's findings emphasize that "opioid-naïve" status, meaning the patient has not used opioids recently, is not a standalone guarantee of safety. By highlighting that social determinants (such as insurance type) and psychological factors (such as anxiety) are just as influential as the surgery itself, the researchers advocate for a more comprehensive approach to preoperative screening. Integrating these data-driven insights into clinical practice can help prevent the unintended consequences of surgical pain management and improve long-term outcomes for patients nationwide. Co-authors for this study include Rosemary C. Polomano; Heath D. Schmidt, PhD; Jungwon Min, PhD; and Peggy A. Compton, PhD; all of Penn Nursing.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Journal reference:

Lee, Y., et al. (2025) Patient-related risk factors for new persistent opioid use after surgery among opioid-naïve individuals in the United States: a systematic review and meta-analysis, Pain Medicine. DOI: 10.1093/pm/pnaf182. https://academic.oup.com/painmedicine/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/pm/pnaf182/8405398

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links paid sick leave to lower infection risk
UK patients seeking surgery overseas are returning with complications the NHS must treat
Why cardiologist evaluation matters after non-cardiac surgery
Multi-fluid microRNA signals as markers of endometriosis
Combination therapy improves cognition in Alzheimer’s models
How delays and bankruptcy let a nursing home chain avoid paying settlements for injuries and deaths
Air conditioning in nursing homes lowers heat-related risk
Bariatric surgery reshapes body fat and muscle more than GLP-1 drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Targeted PICU rounds reduce the rate of healthcare-associated conditions