Removing 'non-contrast enhancing tumor' may boost survival of glioblastoma patients

Survival may more than double for adults with glioblastoma, the most common and deadly type of brain tumor, if neurosurgeons remove the surrounding tissue as aggressively as they remove the cancerous core of the tumor.

This discovery, reported in a retrospective study headed by researchers at UC San Francisco, is welcome news for those in the glioblastoma community, which celebrated its last breakthrough in 2005 with the introduction of the chemotherapy drug temozolomide.

Removing the "non-contrast enhancing tumor" – so called because it does not light up on MRI when a contrast agent is injected into the vein – represents a paradigm shift for neurosurgeons, according to senior author and neurosurgeon Mitchel Berger, MD, director of the UCSF Brain Tumor Center.

Traditionally, the goal of neurosurgeons has been to achieve total resection, the complete removal of contrast-enhancing tumor. This study shows that we have to recalibrate the way we have been doing things and, when safe, include non-contrast-enhancing tumor to achieve maximal resection."

Mitchel Berger, MD, senior author, who is also affiliated with the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences

Related Stories

Some 22,850 Americans are diagnosed each year with glioblastoma – one of the most relentless adult cancers and one that may be best known for claiming the lives of senators John McCain and Edward Kennedy, and the son of Vice President Joe Biden. The average survival for the 91 percent of glioblastoma patients whose tumor is characterized by IDH-wild-type mutations is 1.2 years, according to a 2019 study. However, the remaining 9 percent have a type of glioblastoma classified as IDH mutant, with average survival of 3.6 years.

In their study, which publishes in JAMA Oncology on Feb. 6, 2020, the researchers tracked the outcomes of 761 newly diagnosed patients at UCSF who had been treated from 1997 through 2017. The patients, whose average age was 60, were divided into four groups with varying risk based on age, treatment protocols, and extent of resections of both contrast-enhancing and non-contrast-enhancing tumor.

Source:

UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

Journal reference:

Molinaro, A.M., et al. (2020) Association of Maximal Extent of Resection of Contrast-Enhanced and Non–Contrast-Enhanced Tumor With Survival Within Molecular Subgroups of Patients With Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma. JAMA Oncology. doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.6143.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Low and high exercise intensities differentially influence brain function, study shows
Largest genome study sheds light on how genetic glitches trigger tumor formation
Choice of anesthetic for breast tumor resection may influence cancer outcomes
Making it all work: brain-dependent immune activation in embryos
Family history of alcoholism affects how your brain transitions between active and resting states
High intensity interval training for 20 minutes provides greater neuroplasticity
Increased brain growth, mutations and autism linked in new study
Daily alcohol consumption ages brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Regular aerobic exercise could enhance cognitive functions in adults at risk for Alzheimer’s