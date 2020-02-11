Biological age metric can provide new opportunities for preventative healthcare

People age in different ways. Biological age is a metric that scientists use to predict health risks, the relevance of which can be enhanced by combining different markers. Particularly important markers are frailty and the epigenetic clock, write researchers from Karolinska Institutet in a study published in eLife.

Biological age can differ from chronological age, and the idea of measuring biological age is that it can indicate health risks or the risk of early death - and thus hopefully provide new opportunities for preventative healthcare.

But which markers are most relevant to the measurement of biological age? One new piece of the puzzle can be found in a study led by Sara Hägg, researcher at Karolinska Institutet, that combined different markers.

There are different ways of measuring biological age. We need to know which markers are the most important. Ultimately it might conceivably lead to new ways to prevent age-related diseases."

Sara Hägg, researcher, Karolinska Institute

Related Stories

The biological age metric has been examined in several studies recently. One thing that sets this new study apart is that it studies a combination of multiple markers.

The results of the study show that some markers are particularly important for predicting the risk of early death. The degree of frailty, based on the participants' self-reports of various symptoms, is one; another is the epigenetic clock (DNA methylation age estimator), which is linked to how different genes are expressed.

Other markers studied include telomere length, blood biomarkers and cognitive and physical abilities. These markers were also associated with an increased risk of early death.

The study was a population study that followed 845 middle-aged and elderly participants over a period of 20 years.

"There is a lot of interest in this research and biological age is an effective tool for predicting health risks," says Hägg. "However, it's important to stress that our results are population-based and need to be validated at an individual level."

Source:

Karolinska Institutet

Journal reference:

Ki, X., et al. (2020) Longitudinal trajectories, correlations and mortality associations of nine biological ages across 20-years follow-up. eLife. doi.org/10.7554/eLife.51507.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fight for Sight funds research to investigate genetic risk of age-related macular degeneration
Brain iron needed for healthy cognitive development, research suggests
Blood vessels in women age quicker than men's
Advances in tuberculosis research yield immune responses
Bragging or just male positivity? The sex-dependent difference in research presentation
Bayer and Meiogenix join forces to advance agricultural research and development
Research provides new insights into molecular basis of X-chromosome inactivation
OGT launches high-quality NGS panel for research into Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research paves the way to improved treatment for complex blood disorders