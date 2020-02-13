Nurse creates a self-management tool for patients with left ventricular assist device

In the early 90s, Dr. Jessie Casida was one of few nurses working on the first patient with a left ventricular assist device-;a battery-powered device that pumps blood, surgically implanted into the heart of patients who have end-stage heart failure. If the patient is not a candidate for a transplant, they will have the device for the rest of their life.

Now imagine its 1995 and you're given a paper manual and VCR videos with directions to set up a 2019 printer that will explode if you format it wrong. You have support you can call, and with time, can complete the task, but it's complicated and stressful because if you make a mistake you could die. And that's something like the status quo for patients with a left ventricular assist device.

Related Stories

It was this complicated self-management responsibility of the patient that inspired Casida to create VADcare App.

VADcare is a self-management tool for patients with the device. Its prompts them to maintain the device's functionality, helps them manage their diet, wellness, and medication adherence, lets them evaluate and report abnormal signs, and helps prevent and report complications. The app also includes a system that automatically alerts the patient's care team when necessary.

The app is still in clinical trial, but all the signs are very promising. An Australian team's assessment revealed that the app is superior to all other existing self-management platforms for patients with a left ventricular assist device.

The patients love the app, they don't want to give it back when the trial is over."

Dr. Jessie Casida

Source:

Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Acute Cardiovascular Care 2020 will highlight novel research on recovery from heart emergencies
How to differentiate between a panic attack and heart attack
Robot that can draw blood in humans
Heart muscle cells of zebrafish change their metabolism during heart regeneration
Analysis shows variability in daily resting heart rate between individuals
New study confirms link between type 2 diabetes drug and increased risk of heart problems
Prenatal single cell blood test for gene defects
Preventing cardiac problems during pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

In this interview, Katelynn Perrault, from Chaminade University of Honolulu talks to News-Medical and Life Sciences about her research into using Multidimensional Gas Chromatography to achieve odor profiling of postmortem microbes.

Analysis of Postmortem Microbes using Gas Chromatography

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Preeclamptic women have higher heart disease risk