Study: Death rates after liver transplantation drop by more than 50% in the UK

In the past two decades, death rates after liver transplantation have dropped by more than half in the UK, according to a recent analysis of almost 10,000 liver transplant recipients published in BJS (British Journal of Surgery).
During this time period, survival over the first 3 years has improved to 83.1% in 2012-2016 (from 71.7% in 1997-2001) for patients who had transplants for cancer and to 90.7% (from 79.6%) for those transplanted for benign diseases.
The increase in survival after liver transplantation in the last 20 years can be explained by a combination of factors. There are improvements in short-time survival that are probably related to surgical technique and perioperative care, and improvements in long-term outcomes that are linked to developments in immunosuppression and follow-up care."
Nigel Heaton, MBBS, FRCS, Study Coauthor and Professor, King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Journal reference:
Wallace, D. (2020) Short- and long-term mortality after liver transplantation in patients with and without hepatocellular carcinoma in the UK. British Journal of Surgery. doi.org/10.1002/bjs.11451.