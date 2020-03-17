Researchers identify genetic signature linked to higher risk of preeclampsia

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have identified a genetic signature combining certain maternal and fetal gene variants that are associated with a higher risk of preeclampsia. Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication resulting from sudden elevation in blood pressure that may lead to maternal organ dysfunction and fetal growth restriction. If the condition is not controlled, eclampsia, a serious disorder that causes life-threatening seizures, may follow. Ten to 15 percent of maternal mortality is associated with preeclampsia and eclampsia.

What causes preeclampsia is not known, and the condition is difficult to predict, but in this new study published in Scientific Reports, Drs. Manu Banadakoppa, Meena Balakrishnan and Chandra Yallampalli in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Baylor discovered that a particular combination of two maternal and one fetal gene variants seems to predispose women to preeclampsia. The genes are linked to the complement system, an important part of the body's immune defense against infection that also can drive inflammation. This genetic signature of the condition could be used in the future to identify women at risk and prepare in advance to manage their condition.

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

Journal reference:

Banadakoppa, M., et al. (2020) Common variants of fetal and maternal complement genes in preeclampsia: pregnancy specific complotype. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-60539-9.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Polygenic risk score not useful in predicting heart disease risk, study finds
Postmenopausal breast cancer and the benefit of genetic testing
New biological tool can detect and debug faulty genetic circuits
Potential genetic test for earlier Alzheimer's diagnosis
Researchers identify new genetic variants that cause heart disease in infants
Stress in kids could have long term genetic consequences finds study
Genetic test could help doctors to identify patients with ultra high risk multiple myeloma
Preclinical data of Ocugen's OCU400 genetic modifier published in Nature Gene Therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals the effects of pre-surgical chemotherapy on breast cancer genome