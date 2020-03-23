Cumulative doses of oral steroids associated with increased hypertension

Cumulative doses of oral steroids in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases are associated with increased hypertension (blood pressure) for those who take them regularly, found new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

The cumulative effect of oral steroid doses on hypertension is substantial, and given that these are commonly prescribed medications, the related health burden could be high."

Dr. Mar Pujades-Rodriguez, Leeds Institute of Health Sciences, University of Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom

Related Stories

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects one in five adults around the world and can have significant negative health effects. Previous studies have reported a dose-related response between oral steroids and hypertension, although evidence has been inconclusive.

This study of more than 71 000 patients from 389 general practices in England looked at the relationship between oral glucocorticoid doses and hypertension in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases between 1998 and 2017. The most common underlying diseases included inflammatory bowel disease (35%) and rheumatoid arthritis (28%). Researchers found that in the cohort studied, there were 24 896 (35%) new cases of hypertension. When patients reached cumulative doses, rates of hypertension increased accordingly in a dose-response pattern.

The authors recommend that health care providers closely monitor blood pressure in patients who routinely take oral steroids.

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Efficient isolation of highly purified peripheral blood mononuclear cells
Patterns and cracks from dried blood droplets could indicate specific health conditions
Blood test for microbial DNA could warn of cancer
Many female college athletes found to have higher than normal blood pressure levels
Higher daily step counts linked with lower blood pressure
People taking more steps daily found to have lower blood pressure
Biomaterials could soon create tissue like blood vessel structures
UVA researchers discover why obesity causes high blood pressure and potential ways to fix

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

An interview with ZEISS, to discuss the challenges faced in neuroscience research microscopy techniques and their latest microscope.

Microscopy in Neuroscience Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Alzheimer's could be detected early using a blood test