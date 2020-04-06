Fiber-rich diet linked with reduced risk of breast cancer

Consuming a diet high in fiber was linked with a reduced incidence of breast cancer in an analysis of all relevant prospective studies. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Because studies have generated inconsistent results regarding the potential relationship between fiber intake and breast cancer, Maryam Farvid, Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and her colleagues searched for all relevant prospective studies published through July 2019.

When the investigators pooled data from the 20 observational studies they identified, individuals with the highest consumption of fiber had an eight percent lower risk of breast cancer. Soluble fiber was associated with lower risks of breast cancer, and higher total fiber intake was associated with a lower risk in both premenopausal and postmenopausal women.

Our study contributes to the evidence that lifestyle factors, such as modifiable dietary practices, may affect breast cancer risk. Our findings provide research evidence supporting the American Cancer Society dietary guidelines, emphasizing the importance of a diet rich in fiber, including fruits, vegetables, and whole grains."

Maryam Farvid, Ph.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Importantly, the findings do not demonstrate that dietary fiber directly reduces breast cancer risk, and a randomized clinical trial is needed to test such cause and effect.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Farvid, M.S., et al. (2020) Fiber consumption and breast cancer incidence: A systematic review and meta‐analysis of prospective studies. Cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.32816.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New blood test accurately detects more than 50 types of cancer
Novel immunotherapy eradicates solid tumors in mice without adverse side effects
UVA researchers find way to enhance cancer outcomes by examining patients' genetic data
New framework to help guide decisions for prostate cancer radiotherapy during COVID-19 pandemic
Research characterizes iPS87 cell line as cancer-inducing, stem cell-like cell line
Oral apixaban as effective as dalteparin for treating blood clots in people with cancer
New blood test detects more than 50 types of cancer, including at early, more treatable stages
Starving pancreatic cancer cells of cysteine may induce tumor ferroptosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Weakness in lung and kidney cancer cells could serve as therapeutic target