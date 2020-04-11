Free program to reduce and replace animal tests in scientific research

From June 22 to 25, students and early-career scientists will gather virtually for a free program of lectures, laboratory tours, interactive sessions, e-poster presentations, and virtual engagement with speakers and attendees on innovative methods to reduce and replace animal tests in toxicology and biomedical science. Originally planned to be hosted at Johns Hopkins University, the Summer School on Innovative Approaches in Science will now take place as a virtual meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will learn from experts from Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, the National Institutes of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and more.

Jointly hosted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Johns Hopkins University Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing, and the European Commission Joint Research Centre, the program responds to a growing need for scientists to be conversant in new approaches in toxicology and biomedical sciences. The program, called the Summer School on Innovative Approaches in Science, will highlight modern alternatives for using animals, including in vitro and computational modeling.

By offering this free program, we hope to educate scientists about the need for, availability of, applicability of nonanimal scientific testing methods. There are many up and coming scientists who could benefit substantially from learning about these more effective, robust research methods now, just as they are beginning their careers."

Kristie Sullivan, MPH, vice president of research policy at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

