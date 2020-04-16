Study investigates how people's habits, behaviors are affected by the coronavirus

By launching a new survey, researchers at CTF, Service Research Center at Karlstad University, want to investigate how people's habits, behaviors and experiences are changed and affected by the coronavirus. The study will generate more knowledge about how digitalized services can be used in the best possible way, and what significance physical places have for people.

At CTF there is ongoing research on the development of digital services in retail and the hospitality industry as well as in health care. In a new survey the researchers want to investigate how people's habits and behavior are changing as a result of the coronavirus crisis. What new habits arise, and which ones do you want to continue after the crisis? What old habits are impossible to maintain with the help digital technology, and which will you resume when the crisis is over?

New technology makes it possible to maintain habits such as having coffee with loved ones or meetings with colleagues - even if it is done digitally. However, everything is not possible with new technology, for example, interacting with other people in physical environments." Erik Wästlund, Associate Professor in Psychology, Project Leader

We want to gain more knowledge about what is worth investing in, when it comes to digitalized services, and what importance physical places, such as shops or museums, have for people.

The purpose of the study is to gain more knowledge about the development of digitalized services with focus on the users' needs. The results can be used in continued research on digitalization, to gain more knowledge about what is worth to digitalize and investing time and money in. The knowledge that can benefit both the business- and the public sector when developing digital services that meet the users' needs.

"The coronavirus outbreak affects us all. Restrictions such as social distancing and home quarantine restrict our mobility and force us to do things in new ways, and this is what we want to learn more about. Now we have a unique opportunity to capture people's actual behaviors and experiences in real time", concludes Erik Wästlund.