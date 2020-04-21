ESC guidance for managing cardiovascular disease during COVID-19

Leading experts treating COVID-19 patients provide advice on managing cardiovascular disease during the pandemic. The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) guidance is published online.

The novel coronavirus not only causes viral pneumonia but also has major implications for the cardiovascular system.

Heart and stroke patients are more likely to have severe cases of COVID-19, as are people with risk other factors, including advanced age, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

In addition, COVID-19 patients may develop heart damage, which raises their chance of dying.

This detailed document provides healthcare professionals the best available knowledge, based on practical experience, on how to diagnose and manage cardiovascular conditions in COVID-19 patients, treat the coronavirus infection, and organize and prioritize care. It will be updated as more evidence is gathered.