AGS honors expert and emerging professionals in geriatric care

The American Geriatrics Society (AGS) annually honors researchers, clinicians, educators, and emerging health professionals who have made outstanding contributions to high-quality, person-centered care for older people. This year's award recipients include more than 20 leaders representing the breadth of disciplines championing care for us all as we age.

Following the cancellation of the AGS 2020 Annual Scientific Meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AGS announced that awardees would be honored at the AGS 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, May 13-15 (pre-conference program on May 12), in Chicago, Ill.

Arti Hurria Memorial Award for Emerging Investigators in Internal Medicine Who are Focused on the Care of Older Adults

Rasheeda Hall, MD (Duke University)

Kah Poh (Melissa) Loh, MBBCh, BAO (University of Rochester Medical Center)

Choosing Wisely® Champion Award

Thomas Finucane, MD, AGSF (Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center)

Clinician of the Year Award

James Lin, DO, MS, MHSA (Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Institute)

Clinical Student Research Award

Vanessa Ho (California Northstate University College of Medicine)

David H. Solomon Memorial Public Service Award

West Health

Dennis W. Jahnigen Memorial Award

John B. Murphy, MD (Rhode Island Hospital/Hasbro Children's Hospital, Lifespan, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University)

Edward Henderson Award & Henderson State-of-the-Art Lecture

Ellen Flaherty, PhD, APRN, AGSF (Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine)

Edward Henderson Student Award

Natalie Richmond (University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill)

Health in Aging Foundation New Investigator Awards

Ashwin Kotwal, MD, MS (UCSF)

Daniel Parker, MD (Duke University)

Adam Simning, MD, PhD (University of Rochester)

Andrew Zullo, PharmD, ScM, PhD (Brown University School of Public Health)

Jeffrey H. Silverstein Memorial Award for Emerging Investigators in the Surgical & Related Medical Specialties

Kavita Dharmarajan, MD, MSc (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai)

Nazema Siddiqui, MD, MHSc (Duke University Medical Center)

Nascher/Manning Award

Todd Semla, PharmD, MS, AGSF (Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University)

Outstanding Junior Clinician Education Manuscript Award

Marcia Mecca, MD (Yale University)

Outstanding Junior Clinician Educator of the Year Award

Nina Blachman, MD, MHPE (New York University)

Outstanding Junior Investigator of the Year Award

Andrew Cohen, MD, DPhil (Yale University)

Outstanding Junior Research Manuscript Award

Anil Makam, MD, MAS (UCSF)

Outstanding Mid-Career Clinician Educator of the Year Award

Mandi Sehgal, MD (Florida Atlantic University Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine)

Scientist-in-Training Research Award

Deborah Mack, MPH (University of Massachusetts)

Thomas & Catherine Yoshikawa Award for Outstanding Scientific Achievement in Clinical Investigation

Alexander K. Smith, MD, MPH (UCSF)