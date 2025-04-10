New guidelines released for managing hypercholesterolemia in adults over 75

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Geriatrics SocietyApr 10 2025

The National Lipid Association (NLA) and the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) have released a Joint Scientific Statement focused on the management of hypercholesterolemia in adults older than 75 years who do not have a history of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).  Published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society and the Journal of Clinical Lipidology, this collaborative effort, developed by a diverse team of clinical lipidologists, cardiologists, geriatricians, and pharmacists, offers evidence-based guidance to help clinicians navigate the complexities of cholesterol management in a growing population of older adults.

Older persons have many competing medical and social needs, so treating high cholesterol in those without cardiovascular disease may not always be straightforward for clinicians and patients. We hope to help provide as much clarity as possible."

Vera Bittner, MD, MSPH, MNLA, co-chair of the scientific statement

The statement reviews the current evidence surrounding lipid-lowering therapies in older individuals without established ASCVD and offers pragmatic recommendations to support clinical decision-making in this unique population.

"The AGS is excited to have aligned our efforts with NLA to ensure that lipid management for adults over 75 years of age is personalized, evidence-based, and mindful of the diverse needs of our aging population," added Sunny Linnebur, PharmD, co-chair of the statement.

Related Stories

As the U.S. population continues to age, the number of individuals over 75 years old living without diagnosed cardiovascular disease is growing. However, the decision to initiate or continue cholesterol-lowering therapy in these patients can be challenging due to limited clinical trial data, the presence of comorbidities, polypharmacy, and differing goals of care.

This statement serves as a critical resource to guide personalized treatment decisions-balancing potential benefits in ASCVD prevention with the realities of aging and the end-of-life, frailty, medication burden, and patient preferences.

Source:

American Geriatrics Society

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SPRINT analysis supports lower blood pressure targets for older adults
Long-term NSAID use linked to lower dementia risk
One shot to lower cholesterol for life? Scientists unlock a groundbreaking gene therapy
Caregivers of cancer patients face high rates of PTSD
Study shows improvement in disability-free life for older Americans
New frailty index helps predict hospitalization and death risks in older adults
Study finds higher odds of hypothyroidism among South Asian immigrants in Canada
Higher 'bad' cholesterol levels may help Sardinia’s seniors live longer, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New balance test could help predict falls in older adults