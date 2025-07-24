AGS releases new guide for safer medication alternatives in older adults

Today the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) announced the release of the Alternative Treatments to Selected Medications in the 2023 American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria® (DOI: 10.1111/jgs.19500), an updated clinical resource designed to help healthcare professionals identify safer, more appropriate treatment options for older adults. This companion tool builds on the 2023 AGS Beers Criteria® for Potentially Inappropriate Medication Use in Older Adults (DOI: 10.1111/jgs.18372) which remain one of the most frequently cited reference tools in geriatrics, identifying medications which may be inappropriate to prescribe to older people who are not receiving end of life care.

"With the AGS Beers Criteria®, we help clinicians recognize medications that are potentially inappropriate for use in older adults," said Michael Steinman, MD, AGSF, AGS Beers Criteria® Co-Chair and Co-Chair of the panel that developed the AGS Alternatives List. "Now, with the updated Alternatives List, we're taking the next step-offering evidence-based suggestions for what non-pharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments clinicians might use instead."

We really took a step back and asked, 'Where are clinicians likely to run into challenges with the Beers Criteria®-and where would having clear alternatives be most helpful?' The expert panel focused on the medications that we thought would be most helpful to provide alternatives for-making sure we hadn't missed anything important and that our selections truly reflected the needs of those caring for older adults." Todd P. Semla, MS, PharmD, Co-Chair of the Alternative List Panel and AGS Beers Criteria®

To develop the new AGS Beers Criteria® Alternatives List, AGS convened an interdisciplinary work group of experts across a variety of clinical syndromes and disease areas. The result is a curated list of common evidence-based alternatives that are often safer and equally or more effective than the potentially inappropriate medications they can replace. The list also includes additional resources for more in-depth recommendations and links to patient guides and other resources for help in implementing the alternative strategies into their clinical practice.

"This resource is designed with the needs of clinicians in mind – from its clear organization to its practical accessibility," said AGS President, Paul Mulhausen, MD, MHS, AGSF. "I know this is going to be a go-to resource for many of us working to provide safer, more personalized care for older adults."

This new resource reflects AGS's ongoing commitment to supporting safer prescribing and improving health outcomes for older adults. The Alternative Treatments to Selected Medications in the 2023 American Geriatrics Society Beers Criteria® (DOI: 10.1111/jgs.19500) has just been published in the most recent edition of the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS) and will soon be incorporated into the AGS Beers Criteria® Mobile App for easy access on-the-go.