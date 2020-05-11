CoVent-19 Challenge: Seven finalists build ventilator prototypes using Stratasys 3D printers

More than 200 teams from around the world have submitted designs for a rapidly deployable, minimum viable ventilator as part of a hackathon hosted on GrabCAD.com, with round one ending May 1. The CoVent-19 Challenge has now shifted to a finalist round. Seven teams have been selected to participate and will be building working prototypes for testing by a team of judges led by a dozen anesthesiology resident physicians from Massachusetts General Hospital.

CoVent-19 Challenge: Seven finalists build ventilator prototypes using Stratasys 3D printers
The RespiraWorks ventilator was designed by a global team and can be assembled locally.

Healthcare systems around the world continue to face a period of great uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Will they be able to provide invasive mechanical ventilation to all who need it? As anesthesiologists, we are experts at using ventilators to care for critical ill patients and believe there is an opportunity for innovative new designs particularly for areas where standard mechanical ventilators may be hard to obtain.”

Dr. Richard Boyer, Founder and director of the CoVent-19 Challenge

Phase 1 submissions included teams from 43 different countries, including Algeria, Bangladesh, Canada, Egypt, Greece, India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The finalist teams are:

  • SmithVent, a team of Smith College (Northampton, Mass.) engineering alumni and friends.
  • CoreVent, submitted by Ross Hunter of Armadilla Ltd. (Edinburgh, Scotland)
  • InVent Pneumatic Ventilator, submitted by fuseproject, a design and innovation firm (San Francisco), Cionic, a medical device technology company (San Francisco), and a mechanical engineering team from Accenture (Seattle).
  • RespiraWorks, a global team of dozens of engineers, healthcare workers and other professionals with a focus on developing countries and low-resource communities.
  • OP Vent, submitted by a team from Nvidia (Santa Clara, Calif.), Waymo (Mountain View, Calif.), Stanford University (Palo Alto, Calif.), and VA Palo Alto Health Care System.
  • Lung Evolve, submitted by an engineering team from the Universidad Nacional (Bogotá, Colombia) and Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana (Medellín, Colombia).
  • Baxter Ventilator, submitted by a team of educators, students, and alumni from Baxter Academy for Technology and Science, Portland, Maine.

“The CoVent-19 Challenge has been an amazing demonstration of what’s possible when a global community of innovators comes together for the common good,” said Stratasys Chief Innovation Officer Scott Crump, one of the challenge judges.

In one month, we have gone from a problem statement to remarkably creative solutions from students and professionals, engineers and designers, from everywhere. It brightens my spirit during what is otherwise a pretty dark time for our world.”

Scott Crump, Stratasys Chief Innovation Officer

In addition to hosting the challenge on its GrabCAD site, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) has provided a team of three application engineers to work with the seven finalist teams to help them build working prototypes utilizing Stratasys 3D printers as needed. The prototypes will be evaluated using a test bed to determine which design provides the best combination performance against safety, reliability, manufacturability, affordability, and simplicity.

The goal is to declare a winner by the beginning of June, with the CoVent-19 Challenge residents then working with the winning team to bring it to market, including securing FDA approval for the device.

Other sponsors of the CoVent-19 Challenge include Ximedica, Valispace, HackFund and Yelling Mule.

Source:

Stratasys

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Stratasys. (2020, May 11). CoVent-19 Challenge: Seven finalists build ventilator prototypes using Stratasys 3D printers. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 11, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200511/CoVent-19-Challenge-Seven-finalists-build-ventilator-prototypes-using-Stratasys-3D-printers.aspx.

  • MLA

    Stratasys. "CoVent-19 Challenge: Seven finalists build ventilator prototypes using Stratasys 3D printers". News-Medical. 11 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200511/CoVent-19-Challenge-Seven-finalists-build-ventilator-prototypes-using-Stratasys-3D-printers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Stratasys. "CoVent-19 Challenge: Seven finalists build ventilator prototypes using Stratasys 3D printers". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200511/CoVent-19-Challenge-Seven-finalists-build-ventilator-prototypes-using-Stratasys-3D-printers.aspx. (accessed May 11, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Stratasys. 2020. CoVent-19 Challenge: Seven finalists build ventilator prototypes using Stratasys 3D printers. News-Medical, viewed 11 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200511/CoVent-19-Challenge-Seven-finalists-build-ventilator-prototypes-using-Stratasys-3D-printers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Bordeaux University Hospital uses 3D printing to improve kidney tumor removal surgery
University Hospital Trust in Paris installs 60 Stratasys 3D printers to support frontline staff battling COVID-19
Stratasys ramps up production of 3D-printed protection equipment in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Stratasys coalition with over 150 companies ramps up face shield production in response to COVID-19
Stratasys and Materialise bring 3D printed medical models to life
Stratasys to present latest developments in 3D printing at COMPAMED 2019

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Stratasys' new Digital Anatomy 3D Printer helps create a realistic training environment