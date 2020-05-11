Gilead Sciences donates $100,000 to support the ATS COVID-19 Crisis Fund

Today, the American Thoracic Society announced a $100,000 donation from Gilead Sciences, Inc. to support the ATS COVID-19 Crisis Fund. This donation from Gilead is the latest in a highly appreciated increase in funding support from industry.

The ATS COVID-19 Crisis Fund aims to develop and disseminate research, education and scientific recommendations to providers in the pulmonary and critical care communities, as well as other clinicians in need of expanding their skill set during this emergency.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed significant challenges for pulmonary and critical care specialists worldwide.

As a membership society of health care professionals committed to improving lung health, the ATS is a leading voice in the discourse on initiatives to counter the spread of the coronavirus and provide support to those on the frontlines treating those who are sick.

To fulfill its mission to the greatest extent possible, as COVID-19 ravages individuals and medical infrastructures worldwide, ATS is seeking industry support.

We are truly grateful to industry partners like Gilead that have asserted their commitment to supporting causes like the ATS COVID-19 Crisis Fund. The sobering fact is that while some of our communities are seeing improvement, other communities are now surging or are about to surge. So, thank you Gilead, on behalf of the ATS and my colleagues everywhere." James Beck, MD., President, American Thoracic Society

"For years, we have partnered with organizations that work to advance research and improve the health outcomes for patients living with life-threatening illnesses. The COVID-19 crisis has challenged many of our partners to adapt the way they work to ensure they have uninterrupted services," said Brett Pletcher, general counsel and executive vice president, Corporate Affairs.

"Gilead Sciences is proud to support organizations like the American Thoracic Society who continue to provide critical information and services to providers and patients during these challenging times."

It is the ATS's hope that donations to the fund will motivate other industry groups to share their resources in helping to address the significant needs arising from the COVID-19 crisis.​