COVID-19 has magnified health disparities among vulnerable population

The impact of COVID-19 on underserved and vulnerable populations, including persons of color, is addressed in a new roundtable discussion in Health Equity, a peer-reviewed open access journal.

The expert panel examines how the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way healthcare is delivered in ways that deepen health inequities. Racial and ethnic biases may also impact decisions about which people are put on ventilators. These populations may also not have as much access to the technology or equipment that enables them to receive remote diagnosis and care. These factors can impact patient recovery and survival greatly.