Well-known cancer drugs may prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral replication say researchers

Researchers in Frankfurt, Germany, have described cell signaling events that occur when severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infects host cells and have identified pathways that are essential for the virus to replicate.

The team found that the growth factor receptor (GFR) signaling pathway and pathways downstream of it were activated on infection and that targeting them with approved cancer drugs stopped SARS-CoV-2 replication.

The researchers say the study provides new insights into the molecular mechanisms underlying  SARS-CoV-2 infection and offers potential new strategies for treating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The findings can be accessed in a pre-print version of the paper, available in medRxiv*, while the article undergoes peer review.

Repurposing existing drugs would be one way to help combat the COVID-19 crisis

As the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread and infect people around the world, researchers are busy trying to combat the global health crisis. Great efforts are being made by scientists globally to develop drugs that can dampen the disease course of COVID-19 and relieve the strain on healthcare services.

The repurposing of certain drugs that are already available would be an ideal way to provide treatments rapidly and this has been the focus of many studies over recent months. However, most of the research has so far been computational and has not involved tests in models of infection.

Furthermore, drug development studies are hindered by a lack of understanding about the molecular mechanisms and host cell signaling that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication.

“To rationally repurpose drugs, a molecular understanding of the infection and the changes within the host cell pathways is essential,” write the researchers. “Experimentally identifying viral targets in the cell allows candidate drugs to be selected with high confidence for further testing in the clinics to reduce the risks for patients resulting from tests with drugs lacking in vitro validation.”

An in vitro model of infection for investigating cell signaling events

Now, Kevin Klann (Faculty of Medicine, Goethe University) and colleagues have used an in vitro cell culture model of SARS-CoV-2 infection that they recently developed to investigate cell signaling events by phospho-proteomics. The model used a highly permissive colon epithelial cell line called Caco-2, which has previously been used to study coronaviruses.

The analysis revealed changes in phosphoprotein networks that occurred once cells were infected with  SARS-CoV-2.

Specifically, they pinpointed phosphorylation sites on multiple viral proteins once the virus had infected cells, demonstrating that the proteins undergo efficient modification once inside host cells.

“Until now, we can only speculate about the host kinases involved and the functions driven by PTMs [post translational modifications], which will be an important topic for follow-up studies,” says the team.

They also identified phosphorylation-driven changes in host cell signaling. Certain pathways had been extensively rearranged, especially GFR signaling pathway.  

Crucial GFR signaling pathways had been activated, including epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)  and platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR) signaling, as well as an abundance of associated signaling molecules.

Epidermal growth factor (EGF) signaling protein molecule. 3D rendering. Image Credit: StudioMolekuul / Shutterstock
Epidermal growth factor (EGF) signaling protein molecule. 3D rendering. Image Credit: StudioMolekuul / Shutterstock

GFR signaling had already been implicated in cancer pathogenesis and some viral infections

The researchers say GFR signaling plays vital roles in the pathogenesis of cancer, and research has also shown it to be essential for some viral infections.

“GFR activation leads to the modulation of a wide range of cellular processes, including proliferation, adhesion, or differentiation,” Klann and colleagues.

They say that over recent years, research has shown that several viruses, including  Epstein-Barr virus, influenza, and hepatitis C, use EGFR to enter cells.  

“It has been shown for many viruses that modulation of host cell signaling is crucial for viral replication and might exhibit strong therapeutic potential,” writes the team.

Prominent cancer drugs stopped viral replication

Suspecting that GFR signaling may also be essential to SARS-CoV-2 infection, the researchers decided to inhibit this pathway using five well-known cancer drugs.

Interestingly, all five compounds stopped the replication of SARS-CoV-2, at clinically achievable concentrations.

“Due to their clinical availability, these drugs could be rapidly transitioned towards clinical trials to test their feasibility as a COVID-19 treatment option,” suggests the team.

Klann and colleagues say that, together, the findings offer new insights into the molecular mechanisms triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection and suggest that inhibition of GFR signaling pathways may be of benefit to patients with COVID-19.

“Proteomic analyses revealed several pathways that are rearranged during infection and showed that targeting of those pathways is a valid strategy to inhibit cytopathic effects triggered by infection,” concludes the team.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Robertson, Sally. (2020, May 17). Well-known cancer drugs may prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral replication say researchers. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 17, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200517/Well-known-cancer-drugs-may-prevent-SARS-CoV-2-viral-replication-say-researchers.aspx.

  • MLA

    Robertson, Sally. "Well-known cancer drugs may prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral replication say researchers". News-Medical. 17 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200517/Well-known-cancer-drugs-may-prevent-SARS-CoV-2-viral-replication-say-researchers.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Robertson, Sally. "Well-known cancer drugs may prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral replication say researchers". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200517/Well-known-cancer-drugs-may-prevent-SARS-CoV-2-viral-replication-say-researchers.aspx. (accessed May 17, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Robertson, Sally. 2020. Well-known cancer drugs may prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral replication say researchers. News-Medical, viewed 17 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200517/Well-known-cancer-drugs-may-prevent-SARS-CoV-2-viral-replication-say-researchers.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Diabetes type 3c is an early manifestation of pancreatic cancer, shows study
A 'multi-omics' approach to the development of drugs against COVID-19
Researchers study how brain cancer cells acquire resistance to radiation
Study provides new insights on mechanisms that promote cancer
Genome-wide pattern found in glioblastoma tumors predicts patients' life expectancy
Innovative approach turns 'cold' tumors 'hot' to improve cancer immunotherapy
Mammogram screening and high fiber diet help combat breast cancer
Experimental two-in-one diabetes shot provides better blood sugar control

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Simple saliva test detects early throat cancer