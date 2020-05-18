Takeda to present oncology pipeline data at upcoming virtual scientific congresses

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) today announced that the company will present data from its expanding oncology pipeline and established product portfolio at two upcoming virtual scientific congresses: the 56th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), May 29-31 and the 25th Virtual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), June 11-14.



Takeda is committed to the research and development of new products that can help physicians address the needs of patients for whom few or no effective treatment options exist. We look forward to presenting pipeline data from two late-stage compounds – pevonedistat and mobocertinib (TAK-788) – both of which have the potential to become transformative therapies to address unmet needs and improve the lives of patients. Additionally, data from our established hematology and lung medicines expand the understanding of efficacy and safety of our products in appropriate patient populations.” Christopher Arendt, Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda

Key data to be presented include:

Hematology Franchise:

Pevonedistat: Results from the Phase 2 Pevonedistat-2001 trial will be presented in an oral session at ASCO. The study investigated pevonedistat plus azacitidine versus azacitidine alone in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS), higher-risk chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (HR-CMML) or low blast acute myeloid leukemia (LB-AML).These patients typically have poor prognoses as a result of limited response to available therapies. HR-MDS, in particular, has not benefitted from treatment advancements in over a decade. The Phase 2 findings, paired with the fully enrolled Phase 3 PANTHER trial, should demonstrate the impact pevonedistat may make in improving patient care. This data was also accepted as an encore presentation at EHA and will be presented orally.

ICLUSIG ® (ponatinib): The interim analysis of the Phase 2 OPTIC trial with follow-up time of approximately 21 months will be presented in an oral session. The study is prospectively evaluating response-based dosing regimens of ponatinib with the aim of optimizing its efficacy and safety in patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CP-CML) who are resistant or intolerant to prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. This data will also be presented orally at EHA. In addition to the OPTIC data, a poster featuring data from an independent review of the Phase 2 PACE trial, aimed at better understanding rates of arterial occlusive events, will be shared during the conference.

NINLARO™ (ixazomib): At ASCO, results from the Phase 3 TOURMALINE-MM4 trial evaluating NINLARO versus placebo as maintenance therapy for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients not treated with autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) will be presented in a poster. The findings from the TOURMALINE-MM4 trial will also be presented in an oral presentation at EHA. Additionally, at EHA, updated data from the U.S. MM-6 real-world community-based trial evaluating long-term proteasome inhibition in multiple myeloma patients who have undergone an in-class transition from bortezomib to NINLARO will be presented in an oral presentation. Results from the INSIGHT MM study evaluating the impact of influenza and pneumococcal vaccine status on infection, healthcare resource utilization and death in patients with multiple myeloma will be presented in poster sessions at both ASCO and EHA.

Lung Franchise:

ALUNBRIG ® (brigatinib): The company continues to expand the clinical understanding of ALUNBRIG, presenting two posters evaluating ALUNBRIG in both the TKI-naïve and TKI-resistant settings for patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – a subanalysis from the ongoing Phase 3 ALTA-1L trial evaluating ALUNBRIG as a first-line treatment option and a primary analysis of the Phase 2 J-ALTA study evaluating ALUNBRIG in Japanese patients who have progressed on a second generation ALK inhibitor.

Mobocertinib: Data on mobocertinib, a small-molecule TKI specifically designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations, will be featured in a poster presentation evaluating comparative efficacy between mobocertinib versus real-world treatment options in refractory patients with NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

