University of Valencia files patent application for COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Valencia has filed a patent application for a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, developed by a research team from the Department of Microbiology. It is a subunit type vaccine (those designed from components of viruses or bacteria) and is based on SARS-CoV-2 protein S.

For this patent, the proposed immunogen (any molecule foreign to the body that provokes an immune response) is obtained from insect cells with baculovirus technology, a technique that has also been chosen by large pharmaceutical companies for the development of their vaccine against COVID-19"

Jesús Rodríguez, Member of the Research Group, Asociacion RUVID

Related Stories

Rodriguez was together with Roberto Gozalbo Rovira and Javier Buesa.

"The patent registration was made on May 12 and represents a milestone for the fight against SARS-CoV-2. Although it is true that there are many vaccines in development by public and private entities, the more vaccine candidates are developed, the greater the chances of obtaining an efficient vaccine in a short period of time", explained Jesús Rodríguez, also a Ramón y Cajal researcher.

The research proposes, in addition to developing a vaccine, to create rapid diagnostic systems based on SARS-CoV-2 protein S and the development of antibodies with therapeutic potential against COVID-19.

The team has already produced a first version of the vaccine in the insect cell and baculovirus system, and is currently improving the production and purification system to begin animal testing shortly. Regarding financing, the team has submitted projects to the Carlos III Health Institute (pending) call, and to the CaixaImpulse programme, of which the project has entered the second phase.

The group has also just joined a consortium made up of other research staff from the University of Valencia and the CSIC Institute of Biomedicine in order to present themselves to the call launched by CRUE and Banco Santander.

A feature of this development is that the main researcher did not wait to obtain research funds to develop the vaccine. In view of the need for a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, Jesús Rodríguez allocated research funds obtained from compatible funding sources (contracts with companies) to pay for the experiments necessary to reach this research result.

This is why a patentable vaccine has been reached so quickly. However, Rodríguez remarks: "there are still many experiments to be carried out to test their efficacy and safety in animals before being able to go on to human studies".

Source:

Asociacion RUVID

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Repurposing existing drugs is a more rapid alternative than developing COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 lockdown exit strategies: deliverance or disaster?
Perspective: Finding the fastest pathway to COVID-19 vaccine development
First cellular immunology data to help guide social distancing recommendations
Human neutralizing antibody pair blocks COVID-19-ACE2 binding
Neovii and Tel Aviv University partner to develop novel COVID-19 vaccine
Italy develops vaccine candidate that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 in mice
Researchers identify CoV Mac1 proteins as a potential SARS-CoV-2 drug target

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Inadequate vaccine and epidemic control in the US