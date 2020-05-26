GlobalData reveals 21.7% drop in US medical devices industry deals during April 2020

The US medical devices industry saw a drop of 21.7% in overall deal activity during April 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 65 deals worth $459.95m were announced in April 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 83 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 47 deals which accounted for 72.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals, followed by private equity with five transactions, respectively accounting for 20% and 7.7% of overall deal activity in the country’s medical devices industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the US medical devices industry with total deals worth $418.2m, followed by private equity deals totaled $41.74m.

US medical devices industry deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five medical devices industry deals accounted for 43.7% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five medical devices deals stood at $201.2m, against the overall value of $459.95m recorded for the month.

The top five medical devices industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were: