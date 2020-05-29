CMSC announces virtual experience for healthcare professionals

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is pleased to announce a state-of-the-art virtual experience for healthcare professionals to learn about the latest products, innovations, and services from industry supporters and partners to optimize MS care.

Scheduled for online release on June 1st, the CMSC Virtual Exhibits experience will also include Product Theaters and a Mini Poster Session of the latest MS research and discoveries.

During the CMSC Virtual Exhibits, June 1-14, healthcare professionals will be able to enter a dynamic expo hall and visit online booth displays to learn more about the exhibitor's products and services through multi-media presentations and content downloads.

In addition, three Product Theaters will be presented on the latest information and innovations of MS comprehensive care.

The Mini Poster Session will highlight ten selected abstracts and include a recorded Q&A on the "Smooth Pursuit Dysfunction in MS;" and "Updated MRI Protocols."

Poster topics that will also be spotlighted from June 1-14 also include: "A New Look at SDMT"; "Changes in Dietary Habits"; "Early vs. Late Diagnosis of MS"; "Masculine Norms and Coping Behavior"; "Neurocounseling Interventions"; "Robotic Rehabilitation"; "Tele-Exercise and MS (TEAMS)"; and "Yoga for Comprehensive MS Care".

"CMSC is grateful to our industry partners' support to be able to offer MS healthcare professionals from all disciplines, the opportunity to virtually learn and discover the latest products and services to help in their field of MS care," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.