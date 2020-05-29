CMSC announces virtual experience for healthcare professionals

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is pleased to announce a state-of-the-art virtual experience for healthcare professionals to learn about the latest products, innovations, and services from industry supporters and partners to optimize MS care.

Scheduled for online release on June 1st, the CMSC Virtual Exhibits experience will also include Product Theaters and a Mini Poster Session of the latest MS research and discoveries.

Related Stories

During the CMSC Virtual Exhibits, June 1-14, healthcare professionals will be able to enter a dynamic expo hall and visit online booth displays to learn more about the exhibitor's products and services through multi-media presentations and content downloads.

In addition, three Product Theaters will be presented on the latest information and innovations of MS comprehensive care.

The Mini Poster Session will highlight ten selected abstracts and include a recorded Q&A on the "Smooth Pursuit Dysfunction in MS;" and "Updated MRI Protocols."

Poster topics that will also be spotlighted from June 1-14 also include: "A New Look at SDMT"; "Changes in Dietary Habits"; "Early vs. Late Diagnosis of MS"; "Masculine Norms and Coping Behavior"; "Neurocounseling Interventions"; "Robotic Rehabilitation"; "Tele-Exercise and MS (TEAMS)"; and "Yoga for Comprehensive MS Care".

"CMSC is grateful to our industry partners' support to be able to offer MS healthcare professionals from all disciplines, the opportunity to virtually learn and discover the latest products and services to help in their field of MS care," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.

Source:

Consortium of MS Centers

Journal reference:

Thakolwiboon, S., et al. (2020) Disease-Modifying Therapies During the COVID-19 Outbreak: A Narrative Review of the International and National Recommendations. International Journal of MS Care. doi.org/10.7224/1537-2073.2020-037.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals how long SARS-CoV-2 survives on surfaces, in feces and urine
Study shows COVID-19 vulnerability is highly dependent on host genetic architecture
Australian COVID-19 prevention trial begins for frontline and allied healthcare workers
COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system
COVID-19 lockdown exit strategies: deliverance or disaster?
The ‘new normal’ in post-COVID-19 dental practice
Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
Australia and South Korea: Research compares COVID-19 fatality rates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?