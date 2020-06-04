New treatments for sleep apnea and other weak muscle conditions to be unveiled at global biotech event

A world-first therapeutic for treating sleep apnea and a range of other weak muscle conditions will be unveiled at global biotech innovation event, Bio Digital (June 8-12).

Developed by Australia's RMIT University in collaboration with Snoretox Pty Ltd, the patented muscle toning technology will be presented for the first time at the virtual gathering of the global biotech industry.

The prototype technology is based on molecules of tetanus toxin, modified to ensure they work around the tetanus vaccine, which usually prevents the toxin from affecting the body.

Just as Botox uses tiny amounts of botulinum toxin to relax muscles, this new therapeutic uses minute amounts of tetanus toxin to effectively achieve the opposite - muscle toning.

The technology could potentially be used to treat many low tone muscle conditions such as incontinence, snoring and floppy eyelids; alleviate symptoms of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, motor neuron disease and myopathy; and be applied for cosmetic and veterinary conditions.

It also offers hope of a therapeutic alternative for the estimated 1 billion people worldwide who suffer from Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a major disease target.

Snoretox Director, Adjunct Professor Tony Sasse, said about 30 million people worldwide relied on cumbersome airway pressure machines to treat sleep apnea.

There are currently no drugs available, so people with moderate or severe sleep apnea have no alternative except to wear a mask and hose while they sleep. Our modified tetanus toxin molecules offer real and effective treatment choices for patients, and we anticipate the vast majority would love to get rid of their CPAPs. With further development, this brand-new class of therapeutics will offer a game-changing alternative to the millions of people suffering low tone muscle conditions around the globe." Tony Sasse, Adjunct Professor and Director, Snoretox

The game-changing technology has been in development for over 15 years, led by RMIT School of Science biotechnologist Professor Peter Smooker.

"Our biggest challenge was getting around the effects of the tetanus vaccine, which blocks the toxin from working," Smooker said.

"The results of our lab and pre-clinical trials show the modified tetanus toxin molecules we've developed are safe, targeted and effective."

Following successful animal trials, researchers are now seeking regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials and bring the patented technology to market.

The therapeutics have been trademarked Snoretox (for sleep apnea) and Tonetox (for other applications).