Bioinsider presents "Diagnostic Landscape For COVID19” virtual meeting

Bioinsider LLC (Bioinsider) will present the “Diagnostic Landscape for COVID-19” virtual meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The event, chaired by Dr. Karl V. Voelkerding, medical director of Genomics and Bioinformatics at ARUP Laboratories, will feature talks on molecular, serology, rapid testing, clinical considerations when testing, and properly handling the pandemic with the current testing capacity.

Attendees will have access to seven scientific talks, a closing panel discussion, two-speed networking sessions, and face-to-face breakout discussions.

The virtual event is the first in Bioinsider’s four-part “Together as One COVID-19” Series, with all net proceeds from the series going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

To register, visit https://www.bioinsidernetwork.com/registration/meeting-1-reg/.

“The Diagnostic Landscape for COVID-19 event will provide a platform for experts and decision-makers in the diagnostic field to share ideas, scientific findings, and shape the direction of future innovations and testing development around COVID-19,” said Bioinsider Founder and CEO Dr. Ngoc (Emily) Le.

Having an open platform such as this can speed up collaborations, address the current COVID-19 diagnostic testing need, and help us quickly get back to a new normal. With the influx in COVID-19 diagnostic tests, it is critical that we have the opportunity to examine and evaluate different testing methods and their performances.”

Event speakers include experts from:

The University of Utah,

ARUP Laboratories,

The University of Maryland,

Wadsworth Center,

Mayo Clinics,

Brown University,

LabCorp, and

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Following speaker presentations, attendees may join one of six breakout discussions.

The event is available to both academic/non-profit and commercial attendees, $25 and $50 respectively. Face-to-face breakout sessions will be limited to 15 participants each and are available for an additional cost of $25.

Members of the scientific and medical communities are encouraged to register early, as speed networking and breakout sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, visit www.bioinsidernetwork.com/registration.

To view full event details, final program, breakout discussion, and future events, visit www.bioinsidernetwork.com.

About Bioinsider

Founded in 2020, Bioinsider LLC is a group of like-minded individuals dedicated to creating a quality-driven, unbiased virtual meeting platform for communication among the scientific community, policymakers, and business leaders.

The goal of these events is to create connections, enrich knowledge, foster collaborations, drive the success of research, and spark innovations. For more information, visit bioinsidernetwork.com.

About Dr. Ngoc ‘Emily’ Le, Founder and CEO, Bioinsider

Dr. Le received her Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and spent years working as a content conference producer and led the product development analytics group at Cambridge Healthtech Institute.

She has nine years of experience working with academic, healthcare, biopharma, and executive professionals in technical-scientific and business settings. She has diverse knowledge in diagnostics, drug development, commercial strategy, and various therapeutic areas, including immuno-oncology, and gene and cell therapies.