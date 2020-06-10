New FLIR Screen-EST software helps improve speed, accuracy of skin temperature screening

FLIR Systems, Inc. today announced the FLIR Screen-ESTTM software for FLIR T-Series, Exx-Series, and A-Series thermal imaging cameras. The software provides automatic measurement tools that perform elevated skin temperature screenings of individuals in two seconds or less at entries, checkpoints, and other high-traffic areas while maintaining recommended social distancing guidelines.

New FLIR Screen-EST software designed for use with FLIR thermal imaging cameras used for skin temperature screening offers faster solution for high traffic areas. Image Credit: Business Wire

Governments and businesses across the globe are hard at work developing new processes to ensure public health and safety from COVID-19, including the use of radiometric thermal imaging cameras as part of a comprehensive frontline screening program. Now with FLIR Screen-EST software, those organizations can increase the speed and accuracy of frontline screening when using FLIR’s thermal cameras.” Jim Cannon, President and CEO at FLIR

The FLIR Screen-EST method

FLIR Screen-EST software is designed to automatically take a skin temperature measurement near the tear duct of each person, the surface area most closely correlated to core body temperature. When used with T-Series, Exx-Series, or A-Series cameras, the software enables screening of individuals to occur 50 percent faster than FLIR Systems’ existing on-camera screening mode, accelerating throughput. If the software detects a skin temperature that exceeds a threshold set above the baseline average, Screen-EST will notify the operator and display or sound an audible alarm on the subject’s viewing monitor. The individual then should be directed to a secondary medical screening.

Honed through nearly two decades of experience designing and manufacturing thermal measurement solutions for skin temperature screening, Screen-EST automatically takes skin temperature samples at the screening location to determine an average skin temperature baseline. It then adds additional samples throughout the day. This relative temperature screening method helps accounts for regular body temperature fluctuations caused by natural biological and external environmental factors, thus reducing the amount of inaccurate readings that can impact absolute temperature alarm systems.

FLIR Screen-EST software is for Windows-based laptops and desktops. It offers a plug-and-play connection for FLIR thermal imaging cameras and can be installed or removed within minutes. This provides additional flexibility for operators to easily move locations or to quickly detach the camera for other purposes, including facilities maintenance or machine inspection.

FLIR Screen-EST software for T-Series cameras is available for purchase globally today for $595 USD, 595€ EUR, and 499£ GBP in English only on FLIR.com and through FLIR authorized distributors. Screen-EST software for Exx-Series and A-Series will be available in later this month.