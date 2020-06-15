Antisense Therapeutics: Poster presentation on the Muscular Dystrophy Association Virtual Conference 2020 website

Antisense Therapeutics, an Australian biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing antisense pharmaceuticals for unmet need in rare diseases announces a virtual poster presentation on the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual 2020 Conference website.

For 70 years MDA has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the US federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since its inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.

The poster presentation includes the recently reported data from the Phase II clinical trial of the Company’s immunomodulatory therapy, ATL1102 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) where ATL1102 met the primary endpoint of the study with confirmation of the drug’s safety and tolerability. ATL1102 also demonstrated strong effects on secondary endpoints including activity on the targeted CD49d immune cells consistent with the drug’s proposed mechanism of action and outcomes on disease progression parameters that exceeded the Company’s expectations with improvement or stabilization across different measures of muscle function and strength. The positive effects on disease progression were further supported by MRI data that suggested a stabilization in the percentage of fat in muscles and preservation of functional muscle mass.

The Poster can be viewed on our website at the following link: Poster Presentation – Muscular Dystrophy Virtual Conference 2020