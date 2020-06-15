DeNovix Pink CellDrop™ automated cell counter giveaway won by University of Pittsburgh

DeNovix Inc. is pleased to announce that the winner of their recent competition to receive a donation of a unique, pink CellDrop Automated Cell Counter is Beth Kahkonen, from the University of Pittsburgh, USA. Selected at random from thousands of entries from scientists worldwide, the CellDrop will be housed in the University’s Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine.

CellDrop Automated Cell Counters feature unique DirectPipette™ Technology, a novel sample loading method that eliminates the need for disposable plastic slides typically required for routine cell counting. The instrument was recently voted New Life Science Product of Year Award by global researchers at the 2020 Scientists’ Choice Awards.

We are delighted that Beth will be receiving our Pink CellDrop. It’s great that the winning lab can retire their hemocytometer and move away from manual counts. Their applications need both brightfield and fluorescent cell quantification. We think the CellDrop FL will really help their research workflows.” Kevin Kelley, Business Director, DeNovix

We are thrilled to have won the CellDrop. Researchers in our immediate lab will save time counting cells from culture and primary sources. At the end of a long day of harvesting mouse organs and tissues, it is always exhausting to have to then count cells from each sample with the hemocytometer. It will also help us to efficiently and accurately count live versus dead cells for tissue culture experiments and should make our experiments more reproducible instead of relying on manual user counts. We tried out the CellDrop this week and find it very easy and convenient to use. It is also notable that the user guide is installed on the device itself, so one can readily find answers to user questions. Researchers from other labs in our division will also be glad to use the automated cell counter. I believe everyone in our division will benefit from having access to this technology. We look to forward to exploring the variety of applications the CellDrop has to offer. Thank you DeNovix!” Beth Kahkonen

The CellDrop features both dual fluorescence and brightfield optics and a variable height chamber, enabling accurate measurement across a wide range of cell types, densities and sizes. The proprietary sample measurement system, inheriting a familiar load, count and wipe clean procedure from the award-winning DS-11 Series spectrophotometers / fluorometers eliminates the need for disposable slides or hemocytometers. Additionally, its easy-to-use software and 7″ touchscreen interface and network integration, enable users to capture, review and export data easily and securely.