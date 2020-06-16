Life Saving Drug Found for COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators

Results from Oxford University’s RECOVERY trial into existing drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 has found that dexamethasone reduced deaths by a third in ventilated coronavirus patients and by a fifth in coronavirus patients requiring oxygen. This is the first drug of its kind to demonstrate a significant impact on COVID-19 mortality.

Image credit: Billion Photos | Shutterstock

The Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy trial (RECOVERY) is a randomised clinical trial of over 11,500 patients across 175 NHS hospitals in the UK. The trial is testing a range of established and promising treatments including: lopinavir-ritonavir, low-dose dexamethasone (a type of steroid, which typically used to reduce inflammation), hydroxychloroquine (since stopped due to lack of efficacy), azithromycin, tocilizumab and convalescent plasma, containing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies collected from recovered COVID-19 donors.

Results released on June 16th 2020, explained that low dose dexamethasone was administered to 2,104 experimental patients daily (6 mg intravenously or orally) for 10 days, which were compared with the results of 4,321 patients who received usual care. Patients were separated based on the severity of the care required, ranging from not receiving respiratory intervention (13%), requiring oxygen (25%) or full ventilation (41%).

The results showed that there was no significant difference for patients who required no respiratory intervention, but for those who received oxygen there was a one fifth reduction in mortality rate, and a one third reduction in mortality for ventilated patients. This represents a 17% reduction in 28 day mortality rate.

Based on these results, 1 death would be prevented by treatment of around 8 ventilated patients or around 25 patients requiring oxygen alone.”

Lead researcher Prof Martin Landray

This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality - and it reduces it significantly. It's a major breakthrough."

Chief investigator Prof Peter Horby

Dexamethasone is a synthetic adrenal corticosteroid with potent anti-inflammatory properties. In addition to binding to specific nuclear steroid receptors, dexamethasone also interferes with NF-kB activation and apoptotic pathways. This agent lacks the salt-retaining properties of other related adrenal hormones. (NCI04).

Dexamethasone is not expensive, and is widely available. "There is a clear, clear benefit. The treatment is up to 10 days of dexamethasone and it costs about £5 per patient. So essentially it costs £35 to save a life. This is a drug that is globally available." However the authors have cautioned against the public going out to buy the drug.

Sources:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
James Ives

Written by

James Ives

James graduated from Plymouth University with an first class MPsych (Hons) in Advanced Psychology, where he particularly enjoyed getting stuck in with EEG experiments, volunteering and any pub quiz around. After graduating, James travelled to Australia for a year, touring the South East and getting a taste of freelance cameraman work. In his spare time, James continues to enjoy pub quizzing, travelling and particularly enjoys when England beat Australia in the cricket.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ives, James. (2020, June 16). Life Saving Drug Found for COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 16, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200616/Life-Saving-Drug-Found-for-COVID-19-Patients-on-Ventilators.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ives, James. "Life Saving Drug Found for COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators". News-Medical. 16 June 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200616/Life-Saving-Drug-Found-for-COVID-19-Patients-on-Ventilators.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ives, James. "Life Saving Drug Found for COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200616/Life-Saving-Drug-Found-for-COVID-19-Patients-on-Ventilators.aspx. (accessed June 16, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Ives, James. 2020. Life Saving Drug Found for COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators. News-Medical, viewed 16 June 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200616/Life-Saving-Drug-Found-for-COVID-19-Patients-on-Ventilators.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Asymptomatic carriers transmit SARS-CoV-2 with normal breathing
How India's lockdown has affected mental health
Reproduction number of COVID-19 and how it relates to public health measures
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Human endemic coronavirus reinfection possible after recovery
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
Does vitamin D deficiency increase COVID-19 risk?
Does cholesterol play a role in COVID-19?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

News-Medical speaks to Professor Matt Gibson about his groundbreaking research where his team has developed a new rapid test for COVID-19 detection.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows COVID-19 vulnerability is highly dependent on host genetic architecture