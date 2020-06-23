COVID-19 opens new opportunities for CGM systems in the diabetic care market

Following reports that people with diabetes are among the most vulnerable to serious complications caused by COVID-19, the demand of continuous glucose monitors (CGM) is rising. According to GlobalData, the global CGM market was valued at $3.3bn in 2019 prior to the pandemic. The growth of CGM market is expected to reach mid-double digits in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an emphasis on the use of virtual clinics and telemedicine for diabetic management. For example, the UK’s National Health Service updated its clinical guide to encourage remote contact such as via telephone, email and video conferencing. This has resulted in increasing demand for diabetic care devices that can share data remotely. There are significantly more data available by using CGM devices, which can help patients and healthcare providers improve glycemic control and potentially increase patient self-management.” Tina Deng, MSc, Senior Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData

The surging demand of CGM is primarily driven by growing awareness of the devices, but also partly due to companies’ quick responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Dexcom and Abbott have received clearance by the FDA to make their CGM systems available for use in hospital settings and other healthcare facilities. Health Canada recently announced that the Dexcom G6 CGM system has been temporarily authorized for expanded use in Canadian hospitals.