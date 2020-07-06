Researchers develop new tool to visualize worldwide trends in coronavirus infection

Austrian researchers have developed a simple tool to show the trends in coronavirus infections over time around the world. The CSH Corona Traffic Light helps people to make their own well-informed decisions.

In times of uncertainty, people not only need reliable information. Data must also be presented in a simple and understandable way.

Researchers at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH) developed a tool that uses the well-known traffic light system to visualize worldwide trends in coronavirus infection. The "CSH Corona Traffic Light" shows countries in green, yellow, or red based on the confirmed cases within the past two weeks.

A country is depicted in green if less than 1 person per 10,000 inhabitants is tested positive. Yellow shows countries with 1 to <10 positively tested cases per 10,000 inhabitants, red are countries with 10 or more cases per 10,000. A curve shows the number of "new infections," calculated from the difference between the positively tested persons today and 14 days ago.

Related Stories

With a slider, users can move in time—all the way back to a "green" world in February. The tool is based on data provided by Johns Hopkins University.

"With the Corona Traffic Light people see where they can travel more safely," says Stefan Thurner (CSH, MedUni Vienna), one of the developers of the tool.

"Travelling to or within countries colored in green is considered to be rather safe. I would be cautious with yellow countries—and red is out of the question," states the complexity scientist.

Second wave ahead

During the last couple of days, more and more countries turned from green to yellow again, even countries that previously managed to keep the virus under control, such as Israel or the Western Balkans.

We must face it: The second wave is just around the corner or already beginning in many parts of the world."

Stefan Thurner, Complexity Science Hub Vienna, MedUni Vienna

As the holiday season is about to start, it becomes even more important to closely watch these developments over time.

The worldwide Traffic Light is the expansion of an earlier project. "We first developed the Traffic Light for Austria," says Stefan Thurner. The Austrian "Corona-Ampel" shows infection trends in much more detail, broken down to every political district in Austria. The tool was in great demand right from the start.

"People really want to know what is going on in their region. If we provide reliable information in an easy way, they can make their own well-informed decisions," Thurner concludes.

Source:

Complexity Science Hub Vienna

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Does vitamin D deficiency increase COVID-19 risk?
Nanosponges attract coronavirus away from lung cells, study shows
Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19
The ‘new normal’ in post-COVID-19 dental practice
Coronavirus immunity is higher than previously thought, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 may damage the central nervous system