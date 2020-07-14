Deep Longevity and Human Longevity announce collaboration to deploy AI-powered aging clocks

Today, Deep Longevity Inc, a developer of deep biomarkers of human aging, and Human Longevity Inc announce a collaboration to deploy an extensive range of AI-powered aging clocks. Deep Longevity is to develop and provide the customized predictors of human biological age to the network of Human Longevity Inc concierge longevity clinicians.

Deep Longevity is a longevity-focused artificial intelligence spin-off from Insilico Medicine, Inc, one of the global leaders in deep learning for drug discovery and biomarker development. Deep Longevity exclusively licensed a portfolio of granted and pending patents on aging clocks developed using the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

Deep Longevity aging clocks are supported by a number of academic publications covering summarized in a recent review titled "Biohorology and biomarkers of aging: Current state-of-the-art, challenges and opportunities."

Human Longevity Inc recently published a research paper on a large cohort of healthy patients in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) titled "Precision medicine integrating whole-genome sequencing, comprehensive metabolomics, and advanced imaging." Deep Longevity and Human Longevity will engage in research to validate the deep aging clocks on this cohort.