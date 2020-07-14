Deep Longevity and Human Longevity announce collaboration to deploy AI-powered aging clocks

Today, Deep Longevity Inc, a developer of deep biomarkers of human aging, and Human Longevity Inc announce a collaboration to deploy an extensive range of AI-powered aging clocks. Deep Longevity is to develop and provide the customized predictors of human biological age to the network of Human Longevity Inc concierge longevity clinicians.

Related Stories

Deep Longevity is a longevity-focused artificial intelligence spin-off from Insilico Medicine, Inc, one of the global leaders in deep learning for drug discovery and biomarker development. Deep Longevity exclusively licensed a portfolio of granted and pending patents on aging clocks developed using the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

Deep Longevity aging clocks are supported by a number of academic publications covering summarized in a recent review titled "Biohorology and biomarkers of aging: Current state-of-the-art, challenges and opportunities."

Human Longevity Inc recently published a research paper on a large cohort of healthy patients in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) titled "Precision medicine integrating whole-genome sequencing, comprehensive metabolomics, and advanced imaging." Deep Longevity and Human Longevity will engage in research to validate the deep aging clocks on this cohort.

Source:

Deep Longevity Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How an ignored white blood cell may cause COVID-19 deaths
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19
Research sheds light on mysterious COVID-19 related hyperinflammatory shock in children
Artificial intelligence can detect serious eye disease in diabetic patients
Research shows probiotics can help combat anxiety and depression
COVID-19 and blood group in aortic valve replacement
Researchers map RNA structure throughout SARS-CoV-2 genome
Research sheds doubt on the Pangolin link to SARS-CoV-2

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Blood cell damage in COVID-19 may compromise oxygen transport