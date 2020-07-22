Study to explore COVID-19's impact on healthcare workers in rural general medical practice

The impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers in rural general medical practice will be explored in a new Griffith University study.

As with many other forms of work, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on healthcare work and workers, including those in general medical practice. The pandemic has required general medical practices to respond quickly and dramatically to cope with social distancing while preserving the safety of healthcare staff and patients and providing safe and effective care. This is particularly highlighted for rural general practices which tend to have a broader and more encompassing scope than urban counterparts. These changes offer an opportunity to consider how rural general practices might work more effectively post COVID-19 and how the learning of registrars and medical students and doctors might best progress.” Professor Stephen Billett, Lead researcher, Griffith Institute of Educational Research

With colleagues from the University of Queensland and the Queensland Rural Medical Education, Professor Billett and team will interview staff in key rural general practices Queensland, as well as those who support rural practices such as allied health workers and physiotherapists.