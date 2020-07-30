UOttawa's Faculty of Medicine awards 58 clinical research chairs to top clinician-scientists

The Faculty of Medicine has awarded 58 clinical research chairs to top clinician-scientists in a five-year, $40 million investment to drive clinical research excellence and enhance health and patient care.

The University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine Clinical Research Chairs span four categories -- Distinguished, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Junior --and represent a wide range of departments and medical specializations (see below for a full list of recipients).

The Clinical Research Chairs Program has allowed the Faculty to foster some of our top-performing clinician-scientists across the Faculty. It has been received with great enthusiasm."

Dr. Jocelyn Côté, vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Medicine

The uOttawa Faculty of Medicine Clinical Research Chairs Program was launched in 2010, aiming to support excellence in clinical research with an ultimate view to improve health and/or patient care. The first iteration of the program included two categories of awards, Tier 1 and Tier 2, mirroring the Canada Research Chair program. The categories provide $200,000 and $100,000 per year respectively for five years, with the uOttawa Faculty of Medicine contributing 30%, and the respective clinical department 70%, of these sums.

In 2015 the program grew from five to nine Tier 1 chairs and from seven to 13 Tier 2 chairs, and expanded to create 12 Junior Clinical Research Chairs, the latter providing $80,000 annually to newly recruited faculty members in each of the Faculty's 12 clinical departments.

This year's competition was launched in early 2020 for new and renewal applications, along with the creation of a new Distinguished Clinical Research Chair tier. The selection committee received an unprecedented number of outstanding applications.

"The Faculty continues to uphold its dedication to the emerging and continuing success of our outstanding clinical researchers," Dr. Côté said.

DISTINGUISHED CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Shawn Aaron
Department of Medicine
Chair in Obstructive Lung Disease

Dr. Rob Beanlands
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cardiac Imaging

Dr. Bill Cameron
Department of Medicine
Chair in Infection and Immunity

Dr. Greg Knoll
Department of Medicine
Chair in Clinical Transplantation Research

Dr. David Mack
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Dr. Alex MacKenzie
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Neurologic Rare Disease Therapeutics

Dr. Ian Stiell
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Improving Care for Patients with Acute Cardiac Conditions

Dr. Phil Wells
Department of Medicine
Chair in Translational and AI Research in Venous Thromboembolic Diseases

TIER 1 CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Gonzalo Alvarez
Department of Medicine
Chair in Prevention of Tuberculosis in Indigenous Communities

Dr. Jonathan Angel
Department of Medicine
Chair in HIV Cure Research

Dr. Rebecca Auer
Department of Surgery Chair in Perioperative Cancer Therapeutics

Dr. David Birnie
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cardiac Arrhythmia Research

Dr. Marc Carrier
Department of Medicine
Chair in Venous Thromboembolism and Cancer

Dr. Darryl Davis
Department of Medicine
Chair in Translational Cardiovascular Medicine

Dr. Dar Dowlatshahi
Department of Medicine
Chair in Patient Oriented Cerebrovascular Disease Research

Dr. Grégoire Le Gal
Department of Medicine
Chair in Diagnosis of Venous Thromboembolism

Dr. Doug Manuel
Department of Family Medicine
Chair in Precision Medicine for Chronic Disease Prevention

Dr. Lisa Mielniczuk
Department of Medicine
Chair in Heart Function

Dr. Smita Pakhalé
Department of Medicine
Chair in Equity and Patient Engagement in Vulnerable Populations

Dr. Amy Plint
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Dr. Michael Schlossmacher
Department of Medicine
Chair in Neurodegeneration

Dr. Andrew Seely
Department of Surgery
Chair in Innovative Use of Clinical Data to Monitor Systems and Improve Patient Care

Dr. Venkatesh Thiruganasambandamoorthy
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Cardiovascular Emergencies

Dr. Christian Vaillancourt
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Emergency Heart and Brain Resuscitation

Dr. Leanne Ward
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Bone Health

Dr. Kumanan Wilson
Department of Medicine
Chair in Digital Health Innovation

Dr. Roger Zemek
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Concussion (Brain and Mind)

TIER 2 CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Angel Arnaout
Department of Surgery
Chair in Preoperative Cancer Therapeutics

Dr. Sibel Aydin
Department of Medicine
Chair in Inflammatory Arthritis

Dr. Sylvain Boet
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Perioperative Patient Safety

Dr. Lana Castellucci
Department of Medicine
Chair in Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Safety

Dr. Innie Chen
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chair in Population Health and Health Services for Women

Dr. Sharon Chih
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cardiac Transplantation

Dr. James Downar
Department of Medicine
Chair in Palliative and End of Life Care

Dr. David Dyment
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Epilepsy Genetics

Dr. Susan Humphrey-Murto
Department of Medicine
Chair in Medical Education

Dr. Natasha Kekre
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cellular Immunotherapy

Dr. Claire Kendall
Department of Family Medicine
Chair in Strengthening Primary Care for Integrated Health Equity

Dr. Daniel McIsaac
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Innovative Perioperative Care

Dr. Hugh McMillan
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Advanced Therapeutics in Neuromuscular Disease

Dr. Tiago Mestre
Department of Medicine
Chair in Parkinson's Disease

Dr. Sanjay Murthy
Department of Medicine
Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Dr. Mark Norris
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Eating Disorders

Dr. Louise Sun
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Big Data and Cardiovascular Outcomes Research

Dr. Peter Tanuseputro
Department of Medicine
Chair in Palliative Care and Predictive Analytics

Dr. Jodi Warman Chardon
Department of Medicine
Chair in Diagnosis and Discovery Pipeline for Patients with Genetic Neuromuscular Disease

JUNIOR CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Lisa Caulley
Department of Otolaryngology
Chair in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

Dr. Angela Cheung
Department of Medicine
Chair in Precision Medicine in Autoimmune Liver Disease

Dr. Debra Eagles
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Geriatric Emergency Medicine

Dr. Darine El-Chaar
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chair in Perinatal Research and Epidemiology

Dr. Rustum Karanjia
Department of Ophthalmology
Chair in Neuro-ophthalmology

Dr. Manoj Lalu
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Innovative Translational Research

Dr. Luke Lavallée
Department of Surgery
Chair in Surgery

Dr. Derek MacFadden
Department of Medicine
Chair in Antibiotic Use and Antibiotic Resistance

Dr. Kamila Premji
Department of Family Medicine
Chair in Family Medicine

Dr. Marie-Eve Robinson
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Genetic Skeletal Disorders

Dr. Krishan Yadav
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

Dr. Naista Zhand
Department of Psychiatry
Chair in Schizophrenia

Source:

University of Ottawa

