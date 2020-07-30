UOttawa's Faculty of Medicine awards 58 clinical research chairs to top clinician-scientists

Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.Jul 30 2020
The Faculty of Medicine has awarded 58 clinical research chairs to top clinician-scientists in a five-year, $40 million investment to drive clinical research excellence and enhance health and patient care.
The University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine Clinical Research Chairs span four categories -- Distinguished, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Junior --and represent a wide range of departments and medical specializations (see below for a full list of recipients).
The Clinical Research Chairs Program has allowed the Faculty to foster some of our top-performing clinician-scientists across the Faculty. It has been received with great enthusiasm."
Dr. Jocelyn Côté, vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Medicine
The uOttawa Faculty of Medicine Clinical Research Chairs Program was launched in 2010, aiming to support excellence in clinical research with an ultimate view to improve health and/or patient care. The first iteration of the program included two categories of awards, Tier 1 and Tier 2, mirroring the Canada Research Chair program. The categories provide $200,000 and $100,000 per year respectively for five years, with the uOttawa Faculty of Medicine contributing 30%, and the respective clinical department 70%, of these sums.
In 2015 the program grew from five to nine Tier 1 chairs and from seven to 13 Tier 2 chairs, and expanded to create 12 Junior Clinical Research Chairs, the latter providing $80,000 annually to newly recruited faculty members in each of the Faculty's 12 clinical departments.
This year's competition was launched in early 2020 for new and renewal applications, along with the creation of a new Distinguished Clinical Research Chair tier. The selection committee received an unprecedented number of outstanding applications.
"The Faculty continues to uphold its dedication to the emerging and continuing success of our outstanding clinical researchers," Dr. Côté said.
DISTINGUISHED CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS
Dr. Shawn Aaron
Department of Medicine
Chair in Obstructive Lung Disease
Dr. Rob Beanlands
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cardiac Imaging
Dr. Bill Cameron
Department of Medicine
Chair in Infection and Immunity
Dr. Greg Knoll
Department of Medicine
Chair in Clinical Transplantation Research
Dr. David Mack
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
Dr. Alex MacKenzie
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Neurologic Rare Disease Therapeutics
Dr. Ian Stiell
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Improving Care for Patients with Acute Cardiac Conditions
Dr. Phil Wells
Department of Medicine
Chair in Translational and AI Research in Venous Thromboembolic Diseases
TIER 1 CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS
Dr. Gonzalo Alvarez
Department of Medicine
Chair in Prevention of Tuberculosis in Indigenous Communities
Dr. Jonathan Angel
Department of Medicine
Chair in HIV Cure Research
Dr. Rebecca Auer
Department of Surgery Chair in Perioperative Cancer Therapeutics
Dr. David Birnie
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cardiac Arrhythmia Research
Dr. Marc Carrier
Department of Medicine
Chair in Venous Thromboembolism and Cancer
Dr. Darryl Davis
Department of Medicine
Chair in Translational Cardiovascular Medicine
Dr. Dar Dowlatshahi
Department of Medicine
Chair in Patient Oriented Cerebrovascular Disease Research
Dr. Grégoire Le Gal
Department of Medicine
Chair in Diagnosis of Venous Thromboembolism
Dr. Doug Manuel
Department of Family Medicine
Chair in Precision Medicine for Chronic Disease Prevention
Dr. Lisa Mielniczuk
Department of Medicine
Chair in Heart Function
Dr. Smita Pakhalé
Department of Medicine
Chair in Equity and Patient Engagement in Vulnerable Populations
Dr. Amy Plint
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Dr. Michael Schlossmacher
Department of Medicine
Chair in Neurodegeneration
Dr. Andrew Seely
Department of Surgery
Chair in Innovative Use of Clinical Data to Monitor Systems and Improve Patient Care
Dr. Venkatesh Thiruganasambandamoorthy
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Cardiovascular Emergencies
Dr. Christian Vaillancourt
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Emergency Heart and Brain Resuscitation
Dr. Leanne Ward
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Bone Health
Dr. Kumanan Wilson
Department of Medicine
Chair in Digital Health Innovation
Dr. Roger Zemek
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Pediatric Concussion (Brain and Mind)
TIER 2 CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS
Dr. Angel Arnaout
Department of Surgery
Chair in Preoperative Cancer Therapeutics
Dr. Sibel Aydin
Department of Medicine
Chair in Inflammatory Arthritis
Dr. Sylvain Boet
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Perioperative Patient Safety
Dr. Lana Castellucci
Department of Medicine
Chair in Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Safety
Dr. Innie Chen
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chair in Population Health and Health Services for Women
Dr. Sharon Chih
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cardiac Transplantation
Dr. James Downar
Department of Medicine
Chair in Palliative and End of Life Care
Dr. David Dyment
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Epilepsy Genetics
Dr. Susan Humphrey-Murto
Department of Medicine
Chair in Medical Education
Dr. Natasha Kekre
Department of Medicine
Chair in Cellular Immunotherapy
Dr. Claire Kendall
Department of Family Medicine
Chair in Strengthening Primary Care for Integrated Health Equity
Dr. Daniel McIsaac
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Innovative Perioperative Care
Dr. Hugh McMillan
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Advanced Therapeutics in Neuromuscular Disease
Dr. Tiago Mestre
Department of Medicine
Chair in Parkinson's Disease
Dr. Sanjay Murthy
Department of Medicine
Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Dr. Mark Norris
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Eating Disorders
Dr. Louise Sun
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Big Data and Cardiovascular Outcomes Research
Dr. Peter Tanuseputro
Department of Medicine
Chair in Palliative Care and Predictive Analytics
Dr. Jodi Warman Chardon
Department of Medicine
Chair in Diagnosis and Discovery Pipeline for Patients with Genetic Neuromuscular Disease
JUNIOR CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS
Dr. Lisa Caulley
Department of Otolaryngology
Chair in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Angela Cheung
Department of Medicine
Chair in Precision Medicine in Autoimmune Liver Disease
Dr. Debra Eagles
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Geriatric Emergency Medicine
Dr. Darine El-Chaar
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chair in Perinatal Research and Epidemiology
Dr. Rustum Karanjia
Department of Ophthalmology
Chair in Neuro-ophthalmology
Dr. Manoj Lalu
Department of Anesthesiology
Chair in Innovative Translational Research
Dr. Luke Lavallée
Department of Surgery
Chair in Surgery
Dr. Derek MacFadden
Department of Medicine
Chair in Antibiotic Use and Antibiotic Resistance
Dr. Kamila Premji
Department of Family Medicine
Chair in Family Medicine
Dr. Marie-Eve Robinson
Department of Pediatrics
Chair in Genetic Skeletal Disorders
Dr. Krishan Yadav
Department of Emergency Medicine
Chair in Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
Dr. Naista Zhand
Department of Psychiatry
Chair in Schizophrenia