UOttawa's Faculty of Medicine awards 58 clinical research chairs to top clinician-scientists

The Faculty of Medicine has awarded 58 clinical research chairs to top clinician-scientists in a five-year, $40 million investment to drive clinical research excellence and enhance health and patient care.

The University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine Clinical Research Chairs span four categories -- Distinguished, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Junior --and represent a wide range of departments and medical specializations (see below for a full list of recipients).

The Clinical Research Chairs Program has allowed the Faculty to foster some of our top-performing clinician-scientists across the Faculty. It has been received with great enthusiasm." Dr. Jocelyn Côté, vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Medicine

The uOttawa Faculty of Medicine Clinical Research Chairs Program was launched in 2010, aiming to support excellence in clinical research with an ultimate view to improve health and/or patient care. The first iteration of the program included two categories of awards, Tier 1 and Tier 2, mirroring the Canada Research Chair program. The categories provide $200,000 and $100,000 per year respectively for five years, with the uOttawa Faculty of Medicine contributing 30%, and the respective clinical department 70%, of these sums.

In 2015 the program grew from five to nine Tier 1 chairs and from seven to 13 Tier 2 chairs, and expanded to create 12 Junior Clinical Research Chairs, the latter providing $80,000 annually to newly recruited faculty members in each of the Faculty's 12 clinical departments.

This year's competition was launched in early 2020 for new and renewal applications, along with the creation of a new Distinguished Clinical Research Chair tier. The selection committee received an unprecedented number of outstanding applications.

"The Faculty continues to uphold its dedication to the emerging and continuing success of our outstanding clinical researchers," Dr. Côté said.

DISTINGUISHED CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Shawn Aaron

Department of Medicine

Chair in Obstructive Lung Disease

Dr. Rob Beanlands

Department of Medicine

Chair in Cardiac Imaging

Dr. Bill Cameron

Department of Medicine

Chair in Infection and Immunity

Dr. Greg Knoll

Department of Medicine

Chair in Clinical Transplantation Research

Dr. David Mack

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Dr. Alex MacKenzie

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Neurologic Rare Disease Therapeutics

Dr. Ian Stiell

Department of Emergency Medicine

Chair in Improving Care for Patients with Acute Cardiac Conditions

Dr. Phil Wells

Department of Medicine

Chair in Translational and AI Research in Venous Thromboembolic Diseases

TIER 1 CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Gonzalo Alvarez

Department of Medicine

Chair in Prevention of Tuberculosis in Indigenous Communities

Dr. Jonathan Angel

Department of Medicine

Chair in HIV Cure Research

Dr. Rebecca Auer

Department of Surgery Chair in Perioperative Cancer Therapeutics

Dr. David Birnie

Department of Medicine

Chair in Cardiac Arrhythmia Research

Dr. Marc Carrier

Department of Medicine

Chair in Venous Thromboembolism and Cancer

Dr. Darryl Davis

Department of Medicine

Chair in Translational Cardiovascular Medicine

Dr. Dar Dowlatshahi

Department of Medicine

Chair in Patient Oriented Cerebrovascular Disease Research

Dr. Grégoire Le Gal

Department of Medicine

Chair in Diagnosis of Venous Thromboembolism

Dr. Doug Manuel

Department of Family Medicine

Chair in Precision Medicine for Chronic Disease Prevention

Dr. Lisa Mielniczuk

Department of Medicine

Chair in Heart Function

Dr. Smita Pakhalé

Department of Medicine

Chair in Equity and Patient Engagement in Vulnerable Populations

Dr. Amy Plint

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Pediatric Emergency Medicine

Dr. Michael Schlossmacher

Department of Medicine

Chair in Neurodegeneration

Dr. Andrew Seely

Department of Surgery

Chair in Innovative Use of Clinical Data to Monitor Systems and Improve Patient Care

Dr. Venkatesh Thiruganasambandamoorthy

Department of Emergency Medicine

Chair in Cardiovascular Emergencies

Dr. Christian Vaillancourt

Department of Emergency Medicine

Chair in Emergency Heart and Brain Resuscitation

Dr. Leanne Ward

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Pediatric Bone Health

Dr. Kumanan Wilson

Department of Medicine

Chair in Digital Health Innovation

Dr. Roger Zemek

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Pediatric Concussion (Brain and Mind)

TIER 2 CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Angel Arnaout

Department of Surgery

Chair in Preoperative Cancer Therapeutics

Dr. Sibel Aydin

Department of Medicine

Chair in Inflammatory Arthritis

Dr. Sylvain Boet

Department of Anesthesiology

Chair in Perioperative Patient Safety

Dr. Lana Castellucci

Department of Medicine

Chair in Thrombosis and Anticoagulation Safety

Dr. Innie Chen

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Chair in Population Health and Health Services for Women

Dr. Sharon Chih

Department of Medicine

Chair in Cardiac Transplantation

Dr. James Downar

Department of Medicine

Chair in Palliative and End of Life Care

Dr. David Dyment

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Epilepsy Genetics

Dr. Susan Humphrey-Murto

Department of Medicine

Chair in Medical Education

Dr. Natasha Kekre

Department of Medicine

Chair in Cellular Immunotherapy

Dr. Claire Kendall

Department of Family Medicine

Chair in Strengthening Primary Care for Integrated Health Equity

Dr. Daniel McIsaac

Department of Anesthesiology

Chair in Innovative Perioperative Care

Dr. Hugh McMillan

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Advanced Therapeutics in Neuromuscular Disease

Dr. Tiago Mestre

Department of Medicine

Chair in Parkinson's Disease

Dr. Sanjay Murthy

Department of Medicine

Chair in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Dr. Mark Norris

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Eating Disorders

Dr. Louise Sun

Department of Anesthesiology

Chair in Big Data and Cardiovascular Outcomes Research

Dr. Peter Tanuseputro

Department of Medicine

Chair in Palliative Care and Predictive Analytics

Dr. Jodi Warman Chardon

Department of Medicine

Chair in Diagnosis and Discovery Pipeline for Patients with Genetic Neuromuscular Disease

JUNIOR CLINICAL RESEARCH CHAIRS

Dr. Lisa Caulley

Department of Otolaryngology

Chair in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

Dr. Angela Cheung

Department of Medicine

Chair in Precision Medicine in Autoimmune Liver Disease

Dr. Debra Eagles

Department of Emergency Medicine

Chair in Geriatric Emergency Medicine

Dr. Darine El-Chaar

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Chair in Perinatal Research and Epidemiology

Dr. Rustum Karanjia

Department of Ophthalmology

Chair in Neuro-ophthalmology

Dr. Manoj Lalu

Department of Anesthesiology

Chair in Innovative Translational Research

Dr. Luke Lavallée

Department of Surgery

Chair in Surgery

Dr. Derek MacFadden

Department of Medicine

Chair in Antibiotic Use and Antibiotic Resistance

Dr. Kamila Premji

Department of Family Medicine

Chair in Family Medicine

Dr. Marie-Eve Robinson

Department of Pediatrics

Chair in Genetic Skeletal Disorders

Dr. Krishan Yadav

Department of Emergency Medicine

Chair in Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

Dr. Naista Zhand

Department of Psychiatry

Chair in Schizophrenia