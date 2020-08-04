DSI introduces new, hands-on opportunity for drug sponsors to learn from CMC and regulatory subject matter experts

Design Space InPharmatics (DSI), an Industry Leader in Regulatory Drug Development, today announced its latest innovative offering for emerging biotech drug sponsors. CMC.Live is an interactive podcast where DSI’s team of subject matter experts and program managers watch the CMC and regulatory industry trends and discuss current hot topic areas. CMC.Live subscribers can listen to their conversations and ask questions (Ask the Experts).

This unique experience is another way that DSI presents exceptional educational value to drug sponsors at any stage of their developmental journey. Starting today, drug sponsors can access to see how they can incorporate lessons from CMC.Live in their own drug product development programs by going to: https://dsinpharmatics.com/cmc-live/ or subscribing on your favorite podcast platform.

There is no better way to learn about the current CMC and Regulatory environment than to watch, listen and ask questions of subject matter experts as they are actively evaluating the regulations and guidance’s every day in their dealings with small emerging biotech." Ed Narke, Co-Founder at DSI and host of CMC Live’s team of experts

Successful CMC regulatory strategies minimize compliance risk while maximizing global commercial opportunities for biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors.

Knowing how to develop an effective global CMC strategy is a requirement for regulatory professionals. Understanding the critical importance of monitoring and revising your strategy is perhaps even more vital." Ed Narke, Co-Founder at DSI and host of CMC Live’s team of experts

Narke will be joined by Meranda Parascandola, Head of Market Research and Business Development; Brian Lihou, Head of CMC Operations at DSI. This team does all the exploration and provides actionable strategic ideas backed by technical and fundamental analysis through real-world experience.

CMC.Live gives subscribers the experience of being in the room with subject matter experts for more than 30 minutes each week. Active drug sponsors get a first look at the week’s potential hot topics before or during their own internal strategic decision points, thru a dive deep with real-time reactions from CMC.Live guests.

Once subscribed, CMC.Live subscribers get unlimited access to upcoming and recent shows. CMC.Live broadcasts every Friday. If a subscriber misses an episode, he or she can watch a week’s worth of recent episodes at their convenience. Shows will be added to the CMC.Live archives shortly after the broadcast concludes.