Panthera’s oncology clinical trial sites in the UK are open for research activities

Over a thousand oncology clinical trials have been suspended due to Covid putting back research which is vital for patients across the world. The Rutherford Cancer Centres which are spread across the UK have the space and capacity to run oncology trials having put in place measures to meet and even exceed the guidelines laid down by the regulatory agencies.

Our state of the art cancer centers have the capacity to safely undertake clinical trial activity including screening. We have implemented a very strict safety methodology covering all patients and staff which meet all the official guidelines.” Professor Karol Sikora, Medical Director of Rutherford

Even before Covid there was a grave shortage of top tier oncology trial sites. Today there is a huge backlog which will in most cases continue until at least the end of the year as hospitals catch up with cancelled procedures. We through our partnership with Rutherford not only have capacity now but also have the experienced PIs across more than 40 cancer types to undertake both phase 2 and 3 trials.” Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera

Rutherford’s independent network currently consists of four cancer treatment centers in Newport, Wales, Reading by London, Bedlington in the North West of the UK and Liverpool and draw patients from all over the UK offering pharma and CROs access to patients through more than 170 referring oncologists.

Each of the Rutherford Cancer Centres has state-of-the-art diagnostics including MRI, CT, and proton beam therapy as well as offering chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. These facilities combined with leading oncologists, Panthera’s clinical trial professionals and an experienced cancer care team ensure that patients will receive the highest possible standard of care.

Panthera has a network of seven clinical trial sites in the UK with several more in development. These include sites where specialist trials for oncology, vaccines and neurology can be carried out by experienced GCP trained staff. Panthera also undertakes research in conditions usually treated in primary care including cardiac disease, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, diabetes, allergies and migraine.

Due to its geographic spread and links into the local and national medical community Panthera has access to a patient pool of millions of patients.