SNIS 17th Annual Meeting highlights COVID-19 and racial disparities in stroke treatment

The next frontier in neurointerventional surgery, including advances in stroke triage and management, innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics in endovascular surgery, new findings on racial disparities in stroke treatment and the neurologic impact of COVID-19 are a few of the topics that will be covered at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 17th Annual Meeting taking place virtually August 4-7, 2020.

Originally slated to take place in San Diego, California, SNIS adapted to the current climate by transitioning to an online forum, allowing for new levels of virtual engagement.

Dr. Van Halbach, one of the world's leading neuro interventionalists, will deliver the meeting's Grant Hieshima Luminary Lecture, in which he will reflect on 30 years of pioneering novel interventional treatments of neurovascular disorders, as well as the tremendous impact of his colleague and namesake of the lecture, Dr. Grant Hieshima, who passed away in the summer of 2019.

Just as our members are forging ahead taking care of patients and providing vital service to our communities during these uncertain times, SNIS is driving forward its mission to provide outstanding educational content to the field of neurointervention." Dr. Richard P. Klucznik, President, Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

"Innovation, adaptation and forward-thinking mindsets are in high demand these days and our annual conference showcases how our members are excelling on all fronts."

Seven SNIS members will be designated a Fellow of the SNIS (FSNIS), the most prestigious honor granted to SNIS' members that recognizes their achievements in the field of neurointerventional surgery and service to SNIS.

New FSNIS designees include SNIS Past Presidents Thomas Tomsick, MD, Gary Nesbit, MD, Colin Derdeyn, MD, and Blaise Baxter, MD, as well as neuro-interventional leaders Christopher Dowd, MD, Thomas Masaryk, MD, and Christopher Moran, MD.

The 17th Annual Meeting will highlight promising new research from the neuro interventional community, with press releases available on the following abstracts: