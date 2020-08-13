Gout and diabetes patients have significantly increased risk of amputation

Diabetes mellitus and gout are ranked among the most common metabolic disorders in Western industrialised countries: According to figures published by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 60 million Europeans suffer from diabetes (2) and 18 million Europeans suffer from gout (3).

"Gout is increasingly being linked to unfavourable cardiovascular, renal and metabolic complications, and now amputation risks", says EULAR president Professor Iain B. McInnes from Glasgow, Scotland, Great Britain. In a current study, Brian Lamoreaux, MD, MS from Lake Forest/USA showed how high the risk of amputations of outer limbs is by evaluating 190 million data sets from a patient database.

Related Stories

The research team divided the patients into four groups according to their medical records: patients with gout; patients with diabetes; patient with both gout and diabetes; and patients with neither disease. Afterwards, they compared how many patients from each group required an amputation of the outer limbs.

The amputation rate of patients suffering from neither of those diseases was 0.03 percent. By contrast, the amputation rate of patients with gout rose to 0.16 percent. For people suffering only from diabetes, the value trebled to 0.46 percent.

"Patients suffering from either gout or diabetes have a significantly increased risk of an amputation. In patients with both diseases, this effect is further amplified", says Dr. LaMoreaux. According to the results of his study, the amputation rate among patients with both diabetes and gout is 0.77 percent, compared to 0.03 percent in the control group.

Professor John Isaacs, Chair of the Scientific Programme Committee of EULAR, emphasises that these results are of highest relevance for daily clinical practice:

The more we know about the risks, complications and complications of diabetes and gout, the more specifically we can inform patients and optimize therapeutic strategies to possibly prevent serious surgeries such as amputations".

John Isaacs, Professor and Chair, Scientific Programme Committee, European League Against Rheumatism

According to the expert, the loss of a part of the body is particularly hard for many people, furthering the urgency to properly manage both conditions.

Source:

European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR)

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diabetes linked to increased risk of Parkinson’s
New biomarkers may identify Type 1 diabetes patients who could benefit from immunotherapy
Bacterial infections may increase risk of coronary heart disease in type 1 diabetic patients
High ACE2 Expression on pancreatic islet cells during inflammation could explain new-onset diabetes in COVID-19
New approach enhances prediction of type 1 diabetes among susceptible children
New strategy may help guard beta cells, slow the onset of type 1 diabetes
Gout diagnoses increased dramatically from 1990 to 2017, shows new analysis
Disruptions to lipid metabolism after childbirth predict future diabetes risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Adults with rheumatoid arthritis have lower type 2 diabetes risk