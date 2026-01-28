Eating beef as part of a healthy dietary pattern does not impact risk factors for type 2 diabetes

More than 135 million American adults are either living with or at risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D), elevating the need for more evidence-based dietary guidance to help this growing population achieve optimal health and reduce risks for T2D and its complications. Recently published findings from a randomized controlled trial (RCT) demonstrate that eating 6-7 ounces of beef per day does not impact risk factors for T2D, as well as other cardiometabolic health markers, in adults with prediabetes. The study, "Effects of Diets Containing Beef Compared with Poultry on Pancreatic β -Cell Function and Other Cardiometabolic Health Indicators in Males and Females with Prediabetes: A Randomized, Crossover Trial," was published in Current Developments in Nutrition.

Results from this gold standard RCT build on existing scientific evidence that shows eating beef as part of a healthy dietary pattern supports heart health and does not adversely impact measures of blood sugar regulation or inflammation. When beef is consumed as part of a healthy dietary pattern, it helps fill essential nutritional gaps and does not adversely impact the cardiometabolic risk profile compared to poultry." Kevin C Maki, PhD, Adjunct Professor in the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington, and senior author of the article

This RCT with a crossover design included 24 adults (17 males and 7 females; ages 18-74 years) with overweight or obesity and prediabetes, who were otherwise generally healthy. The participants each completed two 28-day dietary intervention periods, separated by a 28-day washout period. Participants consumed two entrées per day, each containing 3.0-3.5 ounces of cooked beef or poultry, in the form of fajitas, stew, burgers, burritos, or stir fry, as part of their habitual dietary pattern.

The development of T2D typically results from insulin resistance that occurs over an extended period, accompanied by progressive deterioration in the function of the pancreatic β-cells that secrete insulin. To assess glucose regulation, pancreatic β-cell function and glucoregulatory hormones were measured before and after each 28-day dietary intervention period. There were no statistically significant differences for any of the pancreatic β-cell function parameters or insulin sensitivity after 28 days of consuming 6-7 ounces of unprocessed beef or poultry per day.

"The study findings suggest that regular beef intake does not adversely affect metabolic or inflammatory risk factors compared with poultry in an at-risk prediabetic population," noted Indika Edirisinghe, PhD, Professor of Food Science and Nutrition, Illinois Institute of Technology. "Although the study duration was relatively short (one month), this time frame is generally considered sufficient to detect measurable metabolic outcomes."

This research was funded by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, which was not involved in the data collection or analysis, nor publication of the findings, except for reviewing a draft of the manuscript prior to submission.