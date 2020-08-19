Study reveals important trends in early COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts

Data from the first COVID-19 patients treated at three large Massachusetts hospitals reveal important trends, including disproportionate representation of vulnerable populations, high rates of disease-related complications, and the need for post-discharge, post-acute care and monitoring.

Our medium follow-up revealed that many of these patients are very sick even after leaving the hospital."

Jason H. Wasfy, MD, MPhil, senior author, director of Quality and Outcomes Research at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Heart Center

The study was published today in EClinicalMedicine.

For the study, the group created a detailed registry based on physician review of 247 patient charts for demographics, baseline characteristics, symptoms, home medications, laboratory data, electrocardiogram (EKG) data, imaging, and treatment.

Patients were included if they were admitted from March 7 through 30, 2020, with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, to one of three Mass General Brigham (formerly Partners HealthCare) system's hospitals -- MGH, Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), and Newton-Wellesley Hospital (NWH). These represent three of the largest hospitals in New England's largest integrated health care system. MGH and BWH are both academic medical centers, and Newton-Wellesley is a community hospital.

"I'm glad we got that mix because we need data from across different kinds of settings," says Wasfy, who is also an assistant professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School (HMS).

Most of the study patients were initially treated with hydroxychloroquine (72 percent) and statins (76 percent, with 34 percent of those newly initiated), a practice that has since changed. "We don't use either of those treatments at our institutions anymore, which highlights the dynamic nature of COVID-19 patient care," says study lead author Cian P. McCarthy, MD, investigator in the Division of Cardiology at MGH.

Related Stories

Another trend that stood out was the ethnic and socio-economic mix: 30 percent of patients were Hispanic, 21 percent were enrolled in Medicaid, and 12 percent were dual-enrolled Medicare/Medicaid. "This strongly suggests that there are some built in disadvantages that fall on these populations' shoulders," says Wasfy. "They may have more family members living in one home, have greater difficulty accessing care, or other circumstances making them more likely to become infected and sick."

The study patients also showed a surprising range of symptoms and outcomes. More than 100 patients (42 percent) required intensive care during their stay. At the end of the data collection period, 213 patients (86.2 percent) were discharged alive, 2 patients (0.8 percent) were still in the hospital, and 32 patients (13 percent) had died. Among those discharged alive, 70 (32.9 percent) were discharged to a post-acute facility, 31 (14.6 percent) newly required supplemental oxygen, 19 (8.9 percent) newly required tube feeding, and 34 (16 percent) required new prescriptions for antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, methadone or opioids. About 10 percent of the study patients were readmitted when followed for an average of 80 days after discharge.

"Our data demonstrates that the road to recovery extends far beyond the hospital and we must ensure we are supporting our patients physical and emotional needs after discharge," says McCarthy.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

McCarthy, C.P., et al. (2020) Early clinical and sociodemographic experience with patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at a large American healthcare system. EClinicalMedicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2020.100504.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SUTD scientists use 3D printing to create heart cells from stem cells
Stress-induced activity in the brain region may predict chest pain in people with coronary artery disease
Research looks at convalescent plasma use in COVID-19 mouse model
Study shows link between selenium-deficient diet and paracetamol toxicity
Scientists create miniature human heart model in the lab
Mental stress and anger may worsen heart failure
Women investigators can attract more women patients in heart failure clinical trials
Research looks at how long SARS-CoV-2 antibodies last

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research on COVID-19 and aging