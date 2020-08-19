Survey highlights the effect of summer habits on oral health

According to recent research among 615 people, conducted by DentaVox, change in eating habits appears to be the most significant factor when it comes to oral health during the summer. On one hand, close to half of respondents admit to consuming more sugar-rich food and drinks, detrimental to oral health. On the other hand, more fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet are the most common tooth-friendly summer habit for 36% of survey participants.

Overall, most of the respondents claim that oral care is better during the summer, both for people in general and in terms of their own behavior. However, this does not necessarily translate to improved oral health status, as revealed by the results on sugar intake.

So, what is the effect of summer habits on oral health? See below the key findings on the topic.

60% of respondents say people improve oral care during the summer

A slightly lower share of participants, 48%, say the same applies to their own oral care routine. Interestingly, only 16% of them admit to neglecting oral care during the summer. These results are contrary to common beliefs that summer vacation and other activities that disrupt the normal pace of life may have a negative impact on taking proper care of one’s teeth.

48% of participants admit to increased consumption of sweetened food and drinks

The summer comes with many sugar-rich temptations – ice cream, frozen desserts, cocktails, and soft drinks. Not surprisingly, close to half of the survey participants report an increase in the consumption of sweetened beverages and food. In contrast, just less than 20% of respondents claim that they are not only able to resist sweets but even reduce the intake of food and drinks with added sugar during the summer months.

Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is the most common tooth-friendly summer habit

Yet, the summer offers many possibilities for better oral-health friendly habits. A closer look reveals that including more fruits and vegetables in the daily diet is the most common tooth-friendly habit, top-ranked by 36% of respondents. Other popular activities good for oral health include reducing stress (23% of respondents) and practicing more sports (19% of participants).

Drinking juices is the most common non-tooth-friendly summer habit

Apparently, indulging in non-tooth-friendly food and drinks dominates the most common summer habits harmful to oral health. For one-third of survey participants, the most common habit is the consumption of juices, which can be harmful to teeth as acidic beverages. Moreover, another 13% of participants in the research are most often tempted by cold drinks. The only non-diet related habit detrimental to oral health that makes it to the top three is a worsened oral care routine (14% of respondents).