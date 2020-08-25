Dartmouth receives $2.5 million to develop device for detecting tumor left behind during surgery

Dartmouth engineers have been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop and test a device--a microendoscopic electrical impedance sensing probe-- that could be used by surgeons to detect prostate cancer still left in the body during surgery.

Currently, 6.5 to 32 percent of patients undergoing radical prostatectomy each year come out of surgery with positive surgical margins (PSMs), according to a 2014 European Urology study, meaning cancer is still left in the body, increasing the likelihood of disease recurrence. These patients often choose to undergo radiation, hormonal therapy, or chemotherapy to treat the leftover disease, which can lead to physical and/or financial hardship.

"We're really trying to augment and improve a patient's quality of life following surgery, and intraoperatively detecting positive surgical margins will help to make that a reality," said Principal Investigator Ryan Halter, a professor of engineering and of surgery at Dartmouth. "One of the things this approach might allow is for surgeons to be more aggressive in nerve-sparing procedures because they can check that margin after they've done the procedure to see if there's cancer left behind."

Halter has developed similar technology at his private technical service company, RyTek Medical, and has previously won a grant award for an early prototype of this device. However, the new grant will fund the first large study in humans using an optimized version of the device, which will be miniaturized and integrated within a surgical probe to allow for a better signal and clearer data.

Related Stories

During the first year of the five-year grant period, Halter and the team, which includes Dartmouth engineering and medical colleagues and students, will optimize the device. Starting in the second year, the device will be deployed intraoperatively - meaning during surgery - in a cohort of 200 men. In the operating room, members of the Dartmouth team will conduct real-time data acquisition to identify possible PSMs while a surgeon manipulates the probe.

"Currently, there is no way to test for the presence of surgical margins in the operating room. The ability to identify, and subsequently address, positive surgical margins in real-time will be a game-changing advancement in the surgical treatment of prostate cancer," said Lawrence Dagrosa, professor of surgery and a specialist in urological oncology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Halter believes the device will be especially helpful to patients with larger PSMs, who are more likely to have a reduced quality of life, but notes that the tool may not be able to provide the same level of resolution that can be determined microscopically, which is the approach normally used today. Importantly, microscopic evaluation can only determine PSMs after surgery has concluded, meaning a patient with cancer still left in the body might be encouraged to seek treatments such as chemotherapy.

Should the human studies be successful, Halter foresees conducting larger clinical trials and investigating further applications for the device beyond radical prostatectomy, such as for kidney, breast, and brain surgery.

Source:

Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows how PIM kinases enhance cancer cell motility
Developing more precise, targeted therapy for a highly aggressive breast cancer
Study identifies key gene as future therapeutic target for aggressive endometrial cancer
Microbial diversity can improve treatment for cancer patients
Newly discovered molecule can suppress a wide range of cancers
Study opens new therapeutic avenue for treating glioblastoma tumors
Key molecule can be used to assess prognosis of triple negative breast cancer
New cancer vaccine is predicted to be more effective in human trials

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Highly expressed protein in lung cancer cells drives resistance to targeted therapies