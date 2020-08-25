Oticon’s BrainHearing philosophy reaches new levels with breakthrough evidence

Oticon is pleased to share new evidence that supports its research into opening up sound for people with hearing loss in order to support the brain’s natural hearing function. Now, a number of studies using different test methods have concluded that the brain works better if it has access to all sound, challenging the conventional way in which many traditional hearing technologies attempt to support hearing loss, and once again putting a spotlight on Oticon’s pioneering BrainHearing™ philosophy.

To date, we haven’t been clear on what occurs inside the auditory cortex, the brain’s main hearing center. It has been a black box for all audiologists. A number of independent studies, as well as our own studies in cooperation with universities, have enlightened us on new basic brain function about how the brain processes sound. This is a significant milestone in hearing research and a breakthrough that gives us considerable insight into what is actually happening.” Thomas Behrens, Chief Audiologist, Oticon

Oticon’s research center, Eriksholm, have completed a number of studies into how the brain processes sound. The results were achieved using an EEG testing method, adding weight to independent studies which used MEG and Deep Electrodes to prove that the brain’s hearing system consists of two subsystems, labelled Orient hearing and Focus hearing for simplicity, which continuously and simultaneously work together to deliver the full sound picture so that the brain can work optimally. While ’orient hearing’ picks up all surrounding sounds no matter their nature and direction, ‘focus hearing’ enables people to listen to specific points of interest filtering out irrelevant sounds. Our hearing ability depends entirely on how these two subsystems work together, as it is only the sounds that are in focus that the brain can start interpreting for deeper meaning, as needed when understanding speech. The tests go on to show that in order for a person to focus appropriately, they must first receive the full perspective of the soundscape. Orient hearing always comes first when processing sound so that the brain has the best conditions to decide what to focus on and listen to.

Oticon has long innovated hearing technologies that specifically and effectively help the brain to make sense of sound. Oticon created a paradigm shift in hearing when it introduced the open sound experience with Oticon Opn™, while alternative, conventional technologies continue to approach hearing loss with directionality, gain reduction to prevent feedback, speech prioritization and traditional compression, all of which restrict people’s access to the full soundscape. The various hearing studies collectively demonstrate that by suppressing the natural sound environment, the brain receives incomplete information, and reveals that the limiting approach to addressing hearing loss by conventional hearing aids means that the brain has to work even harder to fill in the gaps. The increased effort the brain has to undergo in order to make sense of sound when there is a hearing loss has a variety of consequences including accelerated cognitive decline and accelerated brain volume shrinkage. Failing to deliver the brain full sound input can even cause the brain to reorganize its functionalities as it switches priority to visual stimulations. It’s time for a new perspective.