FDA announces public meeting to discuss development and licensure of COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that a public meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will be held on CutOct. 22, 2020, to discuss the general matter of the development, authorization, and/or licensure of vaccines indicated to prevent COVID-19.

"I want to assure the American people that the process and review for vaccine development will be as open and transparent as possible. A discussion with this committee, made up of outside scientific and public health experts from around the country, will help ensure clear public understanding regarding clinical development of these vaccines indicated to prevent COVID-19 and the data needed to facilitate their authorization or licensure. It is critical for people to see FDA's expectations for data to support safety and effectiveness."

The meeting will be held on Oct. 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET via webcast. The FDA intends to make background material available to the public, including the meeting agenda and Committee roster, no later than two business days before the meeting.

In general, advisory committees include a Chair, several members, plus a consumer, industry and sometimes a patient representative. Additional experts with special knowledge may be added for individual meetings as needed. Although the committees provide advice to the agency, final decisions are made by the FDA.

