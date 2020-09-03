BioChromato’s compact, benchtop Smart Evaporator C1 for DMSO and DMF samples

BioChromato Inc. reports on installation of over 1200 units of its Smart Evaporator C1 - a compact system that delivers rapid concentration or complete drying of samples in even high boiling solvents such as DMSO, DMF or water.

Designed to be easy to use - the Smart Evaporator C1 is an affordably priced system optimized to concentrate or dry single samples directly from any tube or vial (up to 32 mm neck diameter).

Drawing upon BioChromato’s patented spiral plug evaporation technology, the compact, benchtop Smart Evaporator C1 offers fast and effective evaporation in tubes or vials without solvent bumping thereby eliminating risk of sample loss, cross contamination and saving researchers time.

Proven to be the ideal lab tool for simple removal of high boiling point solvents, the C1 also excels at safe drying temperature sensitive compounds and efficient evaporation of small volume samples.

The Smart Evaporator C1 is optimized to handle solvent volumes up to 40 mL which can be extremely useful for concentrating compounds after organic synthesis or drying analytical samples at relatively high speeds. The versatile C1 can also take small tubes and vials (e.g. 1.5 mL) where solvent volumes can be as little as 0.1 ml (or less).

