High Integrity Microplate Seal

Nov 19 2020

RAPID EPS seals from BioChromato Inc. are designed for scientists looking to prevent contamination issues and autosampler needle clogging when accessing samples stored in 96-well microplates ready for LC/MS analysis.

For LC/MS users, a key criterion for an effective microplate seal is its resistance to solvents such as Acetonitrile, Methanol and DMSO which are commonly used in experiments and analysis. A new application report is available that compares the organic solvent resistance of RAPID EPS seals with 3 other traditional plate seals. This comparative evaluation was based on LC/MS analysis of the resultant eluent after soaking each seal in these different solvents. The results clearly show the higher organic solvent resistance of RAPID EPS compared to the other seals where the solvents extracted siloxane out of the silicon based adhesive used by these traditional seals. By comparison, RAPID EPS seals that use a synthetic rubber adhesive to create a high integrity, air tight seal with microplates, showed no contamination in the eluents.

Related Stories

In addition, the unique construction of BioChromato's RAPID EPS seal does not leave particulate material when pierced, further safeguarding your samples from contamination and eliminating potential harmful effects to your LC/MS autosampler. RAPID EPS seals are proven to offer high integrity microplate sealing over a working temperature range of -80°C to 80°C.

For further information on Rapid EPS seals please visit https://biochromato.com/plate-and-seals/eps/ or contact BioChromato Inc. on +81-466-23-8382 / [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected].  To download a copy of the application report please visit www.bicr.biz/wp/wp-content/uploads/EPS_MS_Data_vo2_20150303.pdf

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    BioChromato Inc.. (2020, November 19). High Integrity Microplate Seal. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 19, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/High-Integrity-Microplate-Seal.aspx.

  • MLA

    BioChromato Inc.. "High Integrity Microplate Seal". News-Medical. 19 November 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/High-Integrity-Microplate-Seal.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    BioChromato Inc.. "High Integrity Microplate Seal". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/High-Integrity-Microplate-Seal.aspx. (accessed November 19, 2020).

  • Harvard

    BioChromato Inc.. 2020. High Integrity Microplate Seal. News-Medical, viewed 19 November 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201119/High-Integrity-Microplate-Seal.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »